Tuesday's 'House Wars' generate more than $1,600 for Mid-Plains United Way

Tuesday's "House Wars" event at Brigham's Taproom generated $1,648 in donations for Mid-Plains United Way.

The funds will be spread over the dozen nonprofit agencies in the area that the United Way supports.

The event featured representatives from local real estate agencies competing against each other in gingerbread-house building. Members of the public paid $5 for a ticket to vote for their favorite structure, and an auction was held for the houses as well.

Great Plains Realty won the public vote for their gingerbread creation, which was a replica of the house from the movie "A Christmas Story."