Twin Platte NRD tax rate to drop again in 2022-23

The Twin Platte Natural Resources District’s 2022-23 budget offers a familiar tale for a fifth straight year: Same property tax request, lower rate.

Veteran General Manager Kent Miller will present the budget during a public hearing at 3:30 p.m. Thursday in the Twin Platte meeting room at First Interstate Bank, 111 S. Dewey St.

Board members will vote after the hearing on the $20.15 million document, which would raise authorized spending by 1.2% over 2021-22.

The four-county NRD will leave its tax request of just under $1.5 million unchanged, as it has since the 2018-19 fiscal year.

Coupled with a 5.4% boost in Twin Platte’s total valuation, the NRD’s tax rate would fall from 2.2 cents to 2.1 cents per $100 of taxable value. That’s its lowest level since 2005-06.

Miller said the vast majority of the Twin Platte budget continues to reflect funds saved over a decade under the NRD’s state-mandated Platte River “integrated management plan” for surface water and groundwater. Its basin has been declared overappropriated.

Next year’s tax rate will be about 30% of its peak of 6.9 cents per $100, charged while the board collected money to buy “offset water” from willing users as needed to meet the plan’s flow targets. The Twin Platte tax rate has receded since 2013-14.

Because it’s unknown when offset water flows will be needed, Miller said, the NRD has to budget to spend the money it has stored for that purpose.

Twin Platte isn’t adding any more money to that cache, he said. “We’ve got a big enough amount there.”

As in past years, the NRD’s budget simply aims to maintain the district’s longtime programs for education and conservation, planting trees and maintaining wildlife habitats and grassland areas, he said.

“Basically, what my board of directors told me 15 years ago (was) that until we get the Twin Platte NRD back to ‘fully appropriated’ status, there will be no new programs,” Miller said.