Other items on the North Platte City Council’s packed Tuesday agenda include a quartet of actions related to the buildout of Twin Rivers Business Park on the city’s south edge.

Council members last June granted $2.8 million in tax increment financing so the North Platte Area Chamber & Development Corp. can install streets and utilities on the rest of the chamber-owned park west of Twin Rivers Drive and north of East State Farm Road.

Final approval of the chamber’s subdivision plat for that area appears on the evening’s seven-item consent agenda. Planning Commission members endorsed the plat last Tuesday.

The regular agenda includes first-round debate on a trio of ordinances to respectively establish paving, water extension and sanitary sewer connection districts for the improvements. Two new streets would be created and built at the business park: Iron Trail Drive and Slough Drive.

In other business, the council will:

Decide whether to approve placement of stop signs for West 17th Street traffic at its intersection with Cody Avenue. The intersection sits just southeast of North Platte Area Habitat for Humanity’s recently completed residential block there.

Consider approval, as part of the consent agenda, of a $109,000 used John Deere street loader for the Street Department from Murphy Tractor & Equipment of North Platte.

Vote on Planning Commission-endorsed subdivision plats for Habitat’s first lots of its next housing block at East Second Street and McCabe Avenue and a lot split sought by James Hassett at 808 Rodeo Road. Both are also on the consent agenda.

Take up a rezoning ordinance and related subdivision plat related to Jared and Melony O’Keefe’s plan to buy 3.62 acres to add to their home lot at 4114 Victoria Lane. A public hearing will precede debate on the ordinance, which would rezone the extra land from A-1 transitional agriculture to match the home’s R-3 zoning.

Hold final votes on ordinances rezoning land on West Koubek Road from F-1 floodway to A-1 and to consolidate zoning of the FedEx Freight lot at 2620 S. Willow St. as B-2 highway commercial.