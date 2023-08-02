It’s not every day locals who are called to aid by emergency services get to thank their rescuers. However, two young boys met up with firefighters and EMTs at North Platte’s Fire Station No. 3 Monday to catch up and share their stories.

On Aug. 1, 2022, emergency responders responded to a call on a wrecked SUV with three passengers on South River Road near Crystal Lake.

The people in the SUV had set out for a fishing trip, but ran off the road, rolled and crashed into a tree at high speed. Two were young boys, Wyle Foley and Kylar Smith.

Wyle and Kylar experienced serious, life-threatening injuries that required urgent care.

The driver, Wyle’s older sister, experienced only minor injuries.

“To be able to see him (Kylar) walking and talking and being able to remember and recall things prior to the accident is rather really amazing,” said Lt. Curtis Hensley.

“A year ago, especially Kylar and Wyle were in pretty rough shape. We don’t get to see that very often with a lot of calls that we go on. We don’t really get to see the end result … Being able to have that opportunity to see them both up and walking and moving and being able to go back to school cleared for activities and things of that nature is really cool.”

The fire department gets serious calls about once a month, Hensley said. The urgency of getting the boys’ lifesaving care was “one of those once in a lifetime calls that we’ve all probably had in our careers.” He said the fact they could extract them from the vehicle at all was a miracle.

During the reunion, talks about the boys’ road to recovery and surgeries revealed a long, arduous process.

Wyle said his longest surgery took 16 hours.

Kylar said the seatbelt hit his head, his spleen shattered and needed removal and his legs had glass in them at the accident.

“We’re happy to be alive,” Kylar said.

“What did I tell you when your friends say ‘I miss the old Kylar?’” asked Kylar’s Mom, Sylvia Smith.

“Me too,” Kylar replied.

Despite their extensive injuries, the boys were still up and walking around being teenage boys, with their parents. Kylar even arm-wrestled his dad on the fire station’s dining table.

“I can’t even express the amount of gratitude because none of these kids would be here today without all of you and it’s just amazing that they all made it,” said Wyle’s mom, Amber Richter. “Thank you so much. I can never thank you enough.”

To celebrate the boys’ recovery after a year, they shared root beer floats.

Kylar and Wyle like to go fishing together regularly. They are both eighth graders at Adams Middle School. They like to mainly go bass fishing.

“It’s fun when you reel them in. They are all wild and jump out the water,” Kylar said.