Two die in plane crash north of Tryon

The McPherson County Sheriff's Department said two people have died in a Monday morning plane crash north of Tryon.
In a press release, the McPherson Sheriff's Department said it responded to the call with the assistance of the Logan County Sheriff's Department and the Nebraska State Patrol.
The names of the two individuals are not being released at this time.
The National Transportation Board and the Federal Aviation Administration are investigating the crash.
Job Vigil
Reporter
