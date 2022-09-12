Two Lincoln County men receive probation for driving under the influence

A 62-year-old Stapleton man was sentenced on Monday to three years of supervised substance abuse supervision for a fourth conviction of driving under the influence.

Scott L. Kramer pleaded guilty to the amended charge in Lincoln County District Court. He will also have his license revoked for 15 years and was fined $2,000.

Kramer was sentenced to 20 days in jail as well but has already served that term.

According to court records, a Lincoln County Sheriff's Office deputy stopped Kramer on Nov. 20, 2021, in North Platte. A breath test read Kramer's blood alcohol level as .196.

Also on Monday, Roland L. Miller, 56, of Wellfleet, pleaded guilty to driving under the influence-third offense.

Miller received two years of probation and $1,000 fine, and also had his license revoked for three years. He was sentenced to 30 days in jail and also was credited for time served.

According to court records, a Nebraska State Trooper responded on Feb. 1 to a report of a call of a vehicle that had left the roadway near U.S. Highway 83 and West Lone Star Road.

Miller was the lone individual in the vehicle and was intoxicated. A preliminary breathalyzer read Miller's BAC as .355. A chemical test conducted at the Lincoln County Detention Center later that night read Miller's BAC at .246.

In other cases Monday (defendants are from North Platte unless otherwise noted):

Caden N. Amyx, 21, of Rogersville, Tennessee, pleaded guilty to a count of theft by deception with a value of $5,000 or more.

The charge stems from him purchasing 70 head of cattle from the North Platte Stockyards on Nov. 2, 2021 with checks from a bad account.

Two other charges of issuing a check from a bad account with a value of $5,000 or more were dismissed as part of the plea agreement.

According to court records, Amyx wrote one check for $43,468.55 and the second for $26,218.50. The cattle were then delivered to various sale barns to be sold for profit.

Amyx was sentenced to 240 days in jail and was credited with 59 days served.

Richard B. Valentine, 54, of Ogallala, pleaded no contest to a burglary count for breaking in to a a unit at Lake Side Storage on April 20.

A separate case that centers on a methamphetamine possession charge was dismissed as part of the plea agreement.

Valentine was sentenced to 360 days in jail and credited with 153 days served.

William D. Butrick Jr., 29, admitted to a violation of conditions in his nine-month post-release supervision term.

He was sentenced to 221 days in jail and credited with 20 days served.

Daniel R. Navarrette, 24, pleaded no contest to a count of theft by shoplifting with a value of $500 or less-third offense for taking two bottles of whiskey from a Fat Dogs convenience store on Aug. 17.

Navarrette was sentenced to 180 days in jail and credited with 26 days served.

A shoplifting charge in a separate case was dismissed as part of a plea agreement.

Nadine E. Florea, 47, pleaded no contest to a charge of possession of ritalin that stems from a June 9 incident.

She was sentenced to 180 days in jail and credited with 95 days served.

Donald McDonald, 62. pleaded no contest to an amended charge of third-degree assault that stems from a May 1 incident.

McDonald was sentenced to 180 days in jail and credited for time served.

Robert R. Gonzales, 35, pleaded no contest to a methamphetamine possession charge that stems from a Feb. 6, 2021 incident.

Gonzales also pleaded no contest to an amended count of assault by a confined person-no weapon in a separate case that stems from a confrontation with a fellow inmate at the Lincoln County Detention Center on Feb. 27, 2021.

Charges in two additional separate cases were dismissed as part of the plea agreement.

Gonzales is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 28.

Sheridan Stark, 25, pleaded not guilty to charges of possession of a defaced firearm, possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, obstruction of an officer and resisting arrest, possession

An Oct. 17 status hearing was scheduled.

Jesse A. Fosbinder, 39, pleaded not guilty to a charge of methamphetamine possession.

An Oct. 31 status hearing was scheduled.

Ryan D. Gabel, 34, pleaded not guilty to a burglary charge that stems from a May 29 incident.

A Nov. 14 status hearing was scheduled.

Daryll B. Foster, 61, pleaded not guilty to a count of theft by shoplifting with a value of $501 to $1,499.

A Nov. 14 status hearing was scheduled.

Gabriella M. Perez, 22, pleaded not guilty to a methamphetamine possession.

A Sept. 26 hearing was scheduled.

Kyle J. Martyszenko, 35, pleaded not guilty to charges of burglary, possession of burglar's tools, possession of methamphetamine and criminal mischief with a value of $1,500 to $4,999.

A Nov. 14 hearing was scheduled.

Crystal M. Cervantes, 37, pleaded not guilty to charges of theft by deception with a value of $5,000 or more and methamphetamine possession.

A Nov. 14 status hearing was scheduled.