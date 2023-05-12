Two businessmen in North Platte are going head to head to see who can out-earn each other in a charitable competition.

From 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday at the North Platte Fire Department Station 1, both men will be there to try to out collect each other for donated cases of water. Whoever has the highest volume of water wins.

Fire Station 1 is on 715 S. Jeffers St.

Chase Dodson, farm manager and a real estate salesman at Agri-Affiliates, and Jordan Boston, agent and owner of Jordan Boston State Farm have joined forces to raise water supplies for local volunteer fire departments in the area.

“Drought conditions really led to the increase in wildfires in the last couple years and the problems we’ve had with that, it prompted me to want to try to figure out how we can give back and help,” Dodson said.

Entering in a friendly competition, the two have directed their media departments to fire shots at each other on social media, creating flyers depicting the two with their heads Photoshopped on various characters in wacky scenes.

Their faces appear on professional wrestlers shaking hands to boxers duking it out. The most recent one made by Dodson’s team depicts him as a cowboy roping Boston depicted as a rodeo clown.

“We want the agriculture community to show up and show out their support and appreciation for what these rural fire departments do,” Dodson said.

“We’ve been doing some promotional things together and we decided that we wanted to do something to give back to the community, a joint effort that was bigger than us, so I challenged him to see who could raise more donations.”

There was little trash talk between the two with Dobson saying it was a friendly competition. Mostly, he said it was a challenge to have fun.

With a little coaxing, however, he managed to say, “donate to the contender, not the pretender, Jordan Boston.”

The winner will earn bragging rights for saying they had the most water, while the loser has to sit in a dunk tank and fall in some water.

Dodson said he reached out to North Platte Fire Chief Dennis Thompson and asked him how he could support the local fire departments. Thompson said bottle water donations are always very helpful.

One easy way people can donate currently is to go to Gary’s Foods and buy a case of bottled water. Donors should tell the staff there they want to donate to the firefighters and they will take care of the rest. If a donor wants to show support to a particular candidate, they have to haul the water by themselves to Fire Station 1.