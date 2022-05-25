 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Two men arrested on suspicion of meth possession near Sutherland

Police Beat

Two men were arrested Tuesday near Sutherland on suspicion of possession of methamphetamine after deputies found the men burning insulation from copper wire.

According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were first called to the scene near Nebraska Highway 25 and State Farm Road for the report of burning without a permit.

Deputies found a 46-year-old North Platte man burning insulation off of copper wire and informed him that burning without a permit was illegal. The deputy then left the property, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies returned at 11 p.m. Tuesday with a search warrant where they found the two men burning more insulation off of copper wire. During the search, deputies found what is suspected to be methamphetamine, the sheriff’s office said. They arrested the 46-year-old and a 55-year-old North Platte man. The two were transported to the Lincoln County Detention Center,

