Two men arrested Tuesday near Sutherland charged with possession

Police Beat

Two North Platte men are charged with possession of methamphetamine after being arrested on Tuesday.

Jeremy M. Callihan, 47; and Kelly D. Dike, 55, both made an initial appearance in Lincoln County Court on Wednesday.

Both had bail set at 10% of $15,000 and a preliminary hearing scheduled for June 2.

Dike was arrested at a West State Farm Road residence after a Lincoln County Sheriff’s deputy found him in possession of 5.25 grams of methamphetamine, according to court records.

Callihan was arrested at the same residence as 0.84 grams of meth was found in his possession.

