Two men face multiple drug charges after being found passed out in vehicle

A North Platte man and his passenger from Omaha face multiple drug possession charges after they were both found passed out in a vehicle in the middle of a North Platte street early Monday morning.

The driver, Timothy D. Johnson, 31, made an initial appearance in Lincoln County Court on Tuesday as did Christopher C. Davis, 40.

Both are charged with possession of 28 to 139 grams of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute and possession of steroids.

Johnson also has a count of driving under the influence-third offense.

Bail for both men was set at 10% of $250,000 and a preliminary hearing scheduled for Nov. 3.

According to court documents:

North Platte police officers responded to a call at 7:45 a.m. about a Chevy Malibu that had been driven erratically and was stopped in the middle of the road near the intersection of East Philip Avenue and Spruce Street.

Johnson and Davis were both passed out in the front seats, and after several attempts by an officer to wake the driver, Johnson responded and eventually exited the vehicle.

He participated in field sobriety tests and showed signs of impairment. Further evaluation at the police department showed that he was driving under the influence of drugs.

Johnson admitted to using methamphetamine that was likely laced with fentanyl as well the night before and also said he smoked marijuana regularly.

Davis told the officers that the black backpack in the vehicle was his. A search of the bag found 69 grams of methamphetamine, steroids, 26 grams of marijuana, THC wax, multiple drug pipes and 91 Alprazolam pills in unmarked prescription bottles.

Officers also found $1,645 in cash within the bag as well as a scale.

Both individuals remained confined at the Lincoln County Detention Center as of Tuesday afternoon.