Two military veterans receive Quilt of Honor during Saturday ceremony

A Vietnam War veteran and a former Navy machinist mate are the latest servicemen to be honored by the Heartland Quilters Guild.

Roy Bay and Marvin Godfrey both received a Quilt of Honor made by members of the guild Saturday during a short ceremony at the 20th Century Veterans Memorial in North Platte.

Another Vietnam veteran, Robert Huff, was unable to attend the event and will be honored at a future date.

The Heartland group has honored 87 veterans now, which includes roughly a dozen this year. Heartland member Chris Reinert said the guild hopes to reach a 100 individuals by Veterans Day.

Reinert told Bay and Godfrey that the quilts are "a reminder that we do care about you."

"Please use this quilt," she said. "Don't put it in a box, don't put it on a shelf. We intend for you to use this and the maker of the quilt wants you to feel cared for and comforted as you cover yourself with it. Maybe not today, but in the winter it will be nice."

Here is a closer look at the honored veterans:

Godfrey, a Stapleton High School graduate, served in the Army from 1966-68, and is a Purple Heart recipient. He served with the Second Battalion, 39th Infantry Division and was stationed in Northern Vietnam in 1967 as part of a reconnaissance platoon.

He is among the veterans who served in the war who developed health problems due to exposure to Agent Orange, a tactical herbicide used by the U.S. Military during Vietnam. He became eligible to receive medical benefits for his Agent Orange-related illness in 2007, or four decades after his honorable discharge from the military.

Bay, who graduated from St. Pat's High School in 1969, received a degree in welding from the then-Mid-Plains Vocational Technical School before he joined the Navy.

Bay attended machinist mate "A" school in Great Lake, Illinois, before he was assigned to the USSA Barbey FF-1088. He spent five years on the ship and traveled to several locations along the U.S. coastline and Hawaii as well as the Philippines, Australia, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Guam and Acapulco.

In October 1977 he transferred to RTC-NTC in San Diego, California, as company commander. He was released from active duty in October 1980 then was affiliated with the Army Reserve in North Platte.

In 1987 he became affiliated with the Navy Reserve in Lincoln and also the Maxwell American Legion Post No. 181.

His military honors include two national defense medals, two Navy good conduct medals, a sea device, battle efficiency and a Naval Reserve service medal.