Two North Platte residents receive statewide mentoring awards from Mentor Nebraska

North Platte residents Angela Hipp and Jason Merz received the Excellence in Mentoring awards from Mentor Nebraska on Wednesday.

Hipp received the Mentoring Practitioner of the Year and Merz was selected as Mentor of the Year.

The Excellence in Mentoring recipients represent the breadth and depth of the mentoring movement and the power of mentoring relationships to support, inspire and engage young people across Nebraska, according to a press release from Mentor Nebraska.

Wednesday’s awards ceremony took place virtually and celebrated young leaders, mentors, advocates and mentoring practitioners across Nebraska.

Hipp, Community Connections’ mentoring coordinator, was honored “for her tremendous contributions to young people and the mentoring field,” the press release reads.

“In the last six and a half years of working with Angela, she has redefined how mentoring is perceived in our community and brought people to rethink their role as a mentor,” Community Connections Executive Director Jayna Schaaf said in the release. “Her inviting and innovative approach to the field of mentoring is inspiring, inclusive, and reflects a growth mindset. She is by nature a mentor to those around her and this fuels her pursuit for inviting other incredible people into mentoring.”

Merz is a Community Connections mentor.

“I would encourage any adult who has extra time, even an hour or two a month, to get involved with mentoring,” Merz said. “Time is one of the most important things we can offer to kids. You never know what kind of effect you can have on someone’s life, even with just a few minutes or a few kind words.”