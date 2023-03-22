The first time Sharon Rodeman taught painting at McDaid Elementary was 24 years ago.

Her granddaughter Stacy Jensen was a second grade student in Pam Wood’s class at McDaid at the time.

On Wednesday, Rodeman returned to teach her same art method to her great-grandson Garrett Jensen and his kindergarten class taught by Natalie Cox, Wood's daughter.

Rodeman, of Cairo, uses the Bob Ross method of painting and she had each member of the kindergarten class participate in crafting the mountain scene. It was similar to the painting the 1999 class did, which still hangs in Wood’s office. She is now the principal at McDaid.

“Mrs. Cox is Mrs. Wood’s daughter and my son Garrett is in this class so it’s kind of a second generation of doing a Bob Ross painting” for both families, Jensen said.

Rodeman has been a Bob Ross certified instructor for 30 years.

“We’re doing this painting for Garrett’s class because he thought it would be kind of fun and we had done it for Stacy’s class,” Rodeman said. “It comes full circle.”

Each of the students came up one by one as Rodeman guided them through the steps of creating the mountain peaks, adding the snow and trees and then finishing up with the highlights.

“They pretty much followed what I told them to do,” Rodeman said. “They are a great bunch of kids.”

The new painting will hang in Cox’s kindergarten classroom.

Close IMG_7776.JPG Sharon Rodeman, certified Bob Ross painting instructor, taught the students in Natalie Cox’s kindergarten class at McDaid Elementary on Wednesday afternoon. Rodeman helped the class paint a mountain scene. Stacy Jensen, Rodeman’s granddaughter was involved in the first class she taught 24 years ago at McDaid and Jensen’s son Garrett, Rodeman’s great-grandson, participated in Wednesday’s class. IMG_7786.JPG Sharon Rodeman, certified Bob Ross painting instructor, taught the students in Natalie Cox’s kindergarten class at McDaid Elementary on Wednesday afternoon. Rodeman helped the class paint a mountain scene. Stacy Jensen, Rodeman’s granddaughter was involved in the first class she taught 24 years ago at McDaid and Jensen’s son Garrett, Rodeman’s great-grandson, participated in Wednesday’s class. IMG_7799.JPG Sharon Rodeman, certified Bob Ross painting instructor, taught the students in Natalie Cox’s kindergarten class at McDaid Elementary on Wednesday afternoon. Rodeman helped the class paint a mountain scene. Stacy Jensen, Rodeman’s granddaughter was involved in the first class she taught 24 years ago at McDaid and Jensen’s son Garrett, Rodeman’s great-grandson, participated in Wednesday’s class. IMG_7809.JPG Sharon Rodeman, certified Bob Ross painting instructor, taught the students in Natalie Cox’s kindergarten class at McDaid Elementary on Wednesday afternoon. Rodeman helped the class paint a mountain scene. Stacy Jensen, Rodeman’s granddaughter was involved in the first class she taught 24 years ago at McDaid and Jensen’s son Garrett, Rodeman’s great-grandson, participated in Wednesday’s class. IMG_7811.JPG Sharon Rodeman, certified Bob Ross painting instructor, taught the students in Natalie Cox’s kindergarten class at McDaid Elementary on Wednesday afternoon. Rodeman helped the class paint a mountain scene. Stacy Jensen, Rodeman’s granddaughter was involved in the first class she taught 24 years ago at McDaid and Jensen’s son Garrett, Rodeman’s great-grandson, participated in Wednesday’s class. IMG_7829.JPG Sharon Rodeman, certified Bob Ross painting instructor, taught the students in Natalie Cox’s kindergarten class at McDaid Elementary on Wednesday afternoon. Rodeman helped the class paint a mountain scene. Stacy Jensen, Rodeman’s granddaughter was involved in the first class she taught 24 years ago at McDaid and Jensen’s son Garrett, Rodeman’s great-grandson, participated in Wednesday’s class. IMG_7833.JPG Stacy Jensen, left, paints as her grandmother Sharon Rodeman gives instruction during Natalie Cox’s kindergarten class at McDaid Elementary on Wednesday. Rodeman taught Stacy’s class in 1999 when she was in second grade and Cox’s mom, Pam Wood, was the teacher at the time. IMG_7839.JPG Sharon Rodeman, certified Bob Ross painting instructor, taught the students in Natalie Cox’s kindergarten class at McDaid Elementary on Wednesday afternoon. Rodeman helped the class paint a mountain scene. Stacy Jensen, Rodeman’s granddaughter was involved in the first class she taught 24 years ago at McDaid and Jensen’s son Garrett, Rodeman’s great-grandson, participated in Wednesday’s class. IMG_7842.JPG Sharon Rodeman, certified Bob Ross painting instructor, taught the students in Natalie Cox’s kindergarten class at McDaid Elementary on Wednesday afternoon. Rodeman helped the class paint a mountain scene. Stacy Jensen, Rodeman’s granddaughter was involved in the first class she taught 24 years ago at McDaid and Jensen’s son Garrett, Rodeman’s great-grandson, participated in Wednesday’s class. IMG_7844.JPG Sharon Rodeman, certified Bob Ross painting instructor, adds the final touches to a painting Natalie Cox's kindergarten class painted on Wednesday. IMG_7851.JPG Natalie Cox's kindergarten class at McDaid Elementary pose with a painting they created with the help of Sharon Rodeman, third from left. Rodeman's daughter, Sherry Halkens, granddaughter Stacy Jensen and great-grandson Garrett Jensen took part in the class as well. IMG_7854.JPG Stacy Jensen, left, Sharon Rodeman and Garrett Jensen pose with the painting created by Natalie Cox’s kindergarten class at McDaid Elementary. Rodeman taught Stacy’s class in 1999 when she was in second grade and Cox’s mom, Pam Wood, was the teacher at the time. Two paintings connect generations of two families IMG_7776.JPG Sharon Rodeman, certified Bob Ross painting instructor, taught the students in Natalie Cox’s kindergarten class at McDaid Elementary on Wednesday afternoon. Rodeman helped the class paint a mountain scene. Stacy Jensen, Rodeman’s granddaughter was involved in the first class she taught 24 years ago at McDaid and Jensen’s son Garrett, Rodeman’s great-grandson, participated in Wednesday’s class. IMG_7786.JPG Sharon Rodeman, certified Bob Ross painting instructor, taught the students in Natalie Cox’s kindergarten class at McDaid Elementary on Wednesday afternoon. Rodeman helped the class paint a mountain scene. Stacy Jensen, Rodeman’s granddaughter was involved in the first class she taught 24 years ago at McDaid and Jensen’s son Garrett, Rodeman’s great-grandson, participated in Wednesday’s class. IMG_7799.JPG Sharon Rodeman, certified Bob Ross painting instructor, taught the students in Natalie Cox’s kindergarten class at McDaid Elementary on Wednesday afternoon. Rodeman helped the class paint a mountain scene. Stacy Jensen, Rodeman’s granddaughter was involved in the first class she taught 24 years ago at McDaid and Jensen’s son Garrett, Rodeman’s great-grandson, participated in Wednesday’s class. IMG_7809.JPG Sharon Rodeman, certified Bob Ross painting instructor, taught the students in Natalie Cox’s kindergarten class at McDaid Elementary on Wednesday afternoon. Rodeman helped the class paint a mountain scene. Stacy Jensen, Rodeman’s granddaughter was involved in the first class she taught 24 years ago at McDaid and Jensen’s son Garrett, Rodeman’s great-grandson, participated in Wednesday’s class. IMG_7811.JPG Sharon Rodeman, certified Bob Ross painting instructor, taught the students in Natalie Cox’s kindergarten class at McDaid Elementary on Wednesday afternoon. Rodeman helped the class paint a mountain scene. Stacy Jensen, Rodeman’s granddaughter was involved in the first class she taught 24 years ago at McDaid and Jensen’s son Garrett, Rodeman’s great-grandson, participated in Wednesday’s class. IMG_7829.JPG Sharon Rodeman, certified Bob Ross painting instructor, taught the students in Natalie Cox’s kindergarten class at McDaid Elementary on Wednesday afternoon. Rodeman helped the class paint a mountain scene. Stacy Jensen, Rodeman’s granddaughter was involved in the first class she taught 24 years ago at McDaid and Jensen’s son Garrett, Rodeman’s great-grandson, participated in Wednesday’s class. IMG_7833.JPG Stacy Jensen, left, paints as her grandmother Sharon Rodeman gives instruction during Natalie Cox’s kindergarten class at McDaid Elementary on Wednesday. Rodeman taught Stacy’s class in 1999 when she was in second grade and Cox’s mom, Pam Wood, was the teacher at the time. IMG_7839.JPG Sharon Rodeman, certified Bob Ross painting instructor, taught the students in Natalie Cox’s kindergarten class at McDaid Elementary on Wednesday afternoon. Rodeman helped the class paint a mountain scene. Stacy Jensen, Rodeman’s granddaughter was involved in the first class she taught 24 years ago at McDaid and Jensen’s son Garrett, Rodeman’s great-grandson, participated in Wednesday’s class. IMG_7842.JPG Sharon Rodeman, certified Bob Ross painting instructor, taught the students in Natalie Cox’s kindergarten class at McDaid Elementary on Wednesday afternoon. Rodeman helped the class paint a mountain scene. Stacy Jensen, Rodeman’s granddaughter was involved in the first class she taught 24 years ago at McDaid and Jensen’s son Garrett, Rodeman’s great-grandson, participated in Wednesday’s class. IMG_7844.JPG Sharon Rodeman, certified Bob Ross painting instructor, adds the final touches to a painting Natalie Cox's kindergarten class painted on Wednesday. IMG_7851.JPG Natalie Cox's kindergarten class at McDaid Elementary pose with a painting they created with the help of Sharon Rodeman, third from left. Rodeman's daughter, Sherry Halkens, granddaughter Stacy Jensen and great-grandson Garrett Jensen took part in the class as well. IMG_7854.JPG Stacy Jensen, left, Sharon Rodeman and Garrett Jensen pose with the painting created by Natalie Cox’s kindergarten class at McDaid Elementary. Rodeman taught Stacy’s class in 1999 when she was in second grade and Cox’s mom, Pam Wood, was the teacher at the time.