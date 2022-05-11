Two people charged in theft of more than $3,600 from Ozzie's I-80

Two individuals have been charged with felonies after more than $3,600 was taken from Ozzie’s I-80 in Sutherland this past weekend.

Casandra L. Simmons, 37, of Sutherland and Michael W. Stroble, 29, both appeared Wednesday in Lincoln County Court. Both are charged with theft by unlawful taking with a value between $1,500 and $4,999.

Bail for Simmons and Stroble was set at 10% of $10,000 and $15,000, respectively, and both have preliminary hearings scheduled for May 19.

According to court records and a Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office media release:

Deputies responded Monday to a report of a possible employee theft from Ozzie’s. The owner reported the business had closed early without his knowledge on Saturday as Simmons, a store employee, reported she was sick.

The owner told the deputies the bank deposit was short several thousand dollars for the week.

An ensuing investigation found that several individuals were in the store after it closed, including Simmons and Stroble. Video surveillance captured three individuals handing a large amount of cash and walking out of the store.

All parties involved left in the same vehicle. The missing money totaled $3,666.64.

Simmons and Stroble were arrested Wednesday, along with a 31-year-old store employee and a 41-year-old woman who is also accused of possessing methamphetamine.