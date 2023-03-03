North Platte state Sen. Mike Jacobson’s bill to require at least two people on a train crew will receive its required public hearing in the Legislature Monday.
Legislative Bill 31 will lead off the Transportation and Telecommunications Committee’s hearing schedule at 1:30 p.m. CT Tuesday (12:30 p.m. MT) in Room 1113 of Lincoln’s State Capitol.
The panel also will hear LB 234, a bill by Fremont Sen. Lynne Walz, to require railroads to annually report on blocked crossings to the state Public Service Commission.
Western Nebraskans who can’t attend committee hearings live can watch them via Nebraska Public Media livestream on the Unicameral website (nebraskalegislature.com).
Jacobson Jan. 5 made his two-person train crew bill the first piece of legislation he introduced as a senator. He was appointed Feb. 23, 2022, to finish former Sen. Mike Groene’s District 42 term and won election in his own right Nov. 8.
Union Pacific and other major U.S. railroads have indicated they want to reduce on-board train crews from two to one as technology continues to improve. Railroad unions have opposed the move.
Two-person crew bills have been introduced in recent legislative sessions but haven’t gained traction. The most recent bill in 2021 never advanced from committee.
Keeping at least two people aboard trains “can play a major role in helping to prevent potential accidents or derailments, as well as allowing potential problems to be addressed while an individual remains in the cab,” Jacobson said in the bill’s statement of intent.
LB 31 generally forbids trains or light engines “used in connection with the movement of freight” from being operated with fewer than two people in the crew.
Exceptions are made for engines that are in hostler or helper service, being used by utility employees or loading or unloading freight or grain if they’re moving at 10 mph or slower.
Jacobson’s bill sets fines for violating the two-person crew bill within a three-year period of $250 to $1,000 for a first offense, $1,000 to $5,000 for a second offense and $5,000 to $10,000 for subsequent offenses. The PSC would collect the fines.
LB 31 has nine cosponsors from both metro and rural areas, including Sens. Teresa Ibach of Sumner and Tom Brewer of Gordon.
Brewer and Jacobson are among five cosponsors of Walz’s blocked-crossing bill. If passed, railroads would have to report to the PSC and Nebraska State Patrol each November on the number, dates and locations of public complaints of blocked crossings, the length of time of each blockage and the action a railroad took to resolve the complaint.
In other bills by western Nebraska senators receiving hearings this week:
The Executive Board will meet at noon CT Thursday (11 a.m. MT) to hear Legislative Resolution 2CA, Bayard Sen. Steve Erdman’s proposal to do away with Nebraska’s unique one-house, officially nonpartisan Legislature approved by voters in 1934.
Erdman’s plan would not only return Nebraska to the two-house, partisan legislature in place before 1937 but also divide its proposed Senate into 31 three-county districts. The U.S. Supreme Court ruled in 1962 that all state legislative chambers must be elected according to population.
Brewer’s Government, Military and Veterans Affairs Committee will hear LB 474, which would provide $35 million for statewide tourism improvements including facility updates at Fort Robinson State Park near Crawford. The hearing starts at 1:30 p.m. CT Thursday (12:30 p.m. MT) in State Capitol Room 1507.
Omaha Sen. Justin Wayne sponsors the bill, which would require the Nebraska State Historical Society to improve its Fort Robinson facilities and buy, update and manage the Mayhew Cabin historical site in Nebraska City. The latter, popularly known as “John Brown’s Cave,” was a stop on the westernmost branch of the pre-Civil War Underground Railroad escape route for African-American slaves.
Brewer and Sen. Brian Hardin of Gering are cosponsors of LB 474, which also would allow some of the $35 million to be used as state matching funds for a museum honoring the Ponca chief Standing Bear.
U.S. Federal Judge Elmer Dundy ruled in 1879, after Standing Bear had returned to Nebraska with other Ponca from an Indian Territory reservation, that Native Americans are “persons within the meaning of the law.”