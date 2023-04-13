A semi-truck collision Thursday closed Interstate 80 for several hours. The Nebraska State Patrol said about 4:15 that it could be a lengthy closure as Hazmat crews were cleaning up a "corrosive material," spokesman Cody Thomas said via email.
A semi that came to rest in the median clipped the back end of a second semi-truck at about 2:30 p.m. in the eastbound lanes at the 187 mile marker of I-80.
The collision scattered barrels across the median and the roadway. Area Hazmat, including the Nebraska Hazardous Incident Team, were called to help clean up the wreck.
Traffic was backed up in the eastbound lanes between North Platte and Maxwell. The Nebraska State Patrol closed eastbound I-80 at exit 179 and diverted traffic north to Highway 30 and south to State Farm Road.
Thomas said injuries were involved, but did not have details Thursday afternoon. The North Platte Fire Department and Nebraska State Patrol are continuing to investigate the incident.