Two taken to hospital after crash Friday evening in North Platte

Two people were transported to Great Plains Health after a collision about 6:30 p.m. Friday at Ninth and Jeffers streets in North Platte.

Police Sgt. Jeff Hoaglund said a white pickup southbound on Jeffers went through a red light and struck a red sedan that was eastbound on Ninth. The truck then struck a northbound white sedan and stopped, he said.

Two people in the red car were transported to the hospital with unknown injuries, Hoaglund said. That vehicle had significant damage.

The white car was damaged but drivable, he said.

The pickup driver was taken to the police department for alcohol tests, he said.