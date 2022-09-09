 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Two taken to hospital after crash Friday evening in North Platte

  • 0

Two people were transported to Great Plains Health after a collision about 6:30 p.m. Friday at Ninth and Jeffers streets in North Platte.

Police Sgt. Jeff Hoaglund said a white pickup southbound on Jeffers went through a red light and struck a red sedan that was eastbound on Ninth. The truck then struck a northbound white sedan and stopped, he said.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Two people in the red car were transported to the hospital with unknown injuries, Hoaglund said. That vehicle had significant damage.

The white car was damaged but drivable, he said.

The pickup driver was taken to the police department for alcohol tests, he said.

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Polish archaeologists uncover female 'vampire' buried with sickle

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News