Two veterans honored Friday with Quilts of Valor

The Heartland of Nebraska Quilts of Valor organization presented two more quilts on Friday to veterans.

Johnnie Archuletta and Gene Stadler were the recipients of quilts during a ceremony at the 21st Century Veterans Memorial.

Archuletta served in the U.S. Army during World War II from November 1943 to April 1946. He was drafted out of high school with an early graduation ceremony so he could go to war. He also served during the Korean Conflict, 1950-51. His specialty was anti-aircraft artillery, serving in New Guinea and the Philippines.

Stadler served in the U.S. Air Force from April 1952 to April 1956, stationed in Kunsan, Korea, serving on a B26 Wing with mostly night bombing missions. He also served at an Air Force Base in North Dakota.

Heartland of Nebraska Quilts of Valor is a volunteer organization in the North Platte area and a part of the National Quilts of Valor Foundation. The quilts awarded Friday were made by members of Heartland of Nebraska Quilts of Valor.