Two visions of city government clash in NP Rec Center sales-tax vote

You won’t see any signs around North Platte urging defeat of a temporary half-cent sales-tax to upgrade the North Platte Recreation Complex and Cody Pool and move the city’s skate park.

That belies the local drama that put the idea on the Nov. 8 ballot to start with.

Opposition by three of the City Council’s eight members shelved an Aug. 2 motion that the council directly send the $52.5 million issue to voters.

Supporters at once started a petition drive to force the council’s hand. Two weeks and 2,156 signatures later — more than twice the 1,059 valid signatures needed — the sales tax question went onto the ballot.

The Nov. 8 vote will be the second time residents have been asked to approve an 0.5% sales tax for infrastructure purposes, an option authorized by Legislative Bill 357 in 2012.

At least 32 Nebraska cities and villages currently have such a tax in place. At least five besides North Platte will vote on LB 357 taxes Nov. 8, with one seeking to restore it and another wanting to renew it for new projects.

But 67.7% of North Platte voters in the November 2018 election rejected a half-cent tax that would have gone 75% for street, water and sewer work and the rest for parks and recreation.

Members of the North Platte Area Wellness & Recreation Alliance, which put six years into their plan, said they’re optimistic of Election Day success.

“I think the campaign’s going well with volunteer groups that we’ve had a support for getting signs out,” said Leland Poppe, co-spokesperson with Great Plains Health Chief Development Officer Megan McGown.

The plan’s keystone would renovate and expand the 39,300-square-foot Rec Center at West Francis Street and McDonald Road.

It opened April 3, 1976, after the city received $665,000 in revenue-sharing funds and voters approved a $283,000 bond issue in 1974.

A rebuilt indoor pool meeting competition standards, a new leisure pool, more gyms, an indoor walking-running track, indoor and outdoor classrooms and more room for weight and cardio training would be among the Rec Center’s new or improved features.

Its upgrade would cost about $45 million of the $52.5 million to be raised by lifting the sales tax from 1.5% to 2%. The total rate would return to 1.5% once bonds to be issued for the projects are repaid.

All but $500,000 of the remaining $7.5 million would be used to renovate or perhaps rebuild the 1951 outdoor Cody Pool, which was last renovated in 1980.

Bathhouses would be renovated and water-park features such as zero-depth entry, a “lazy river” and better water slides would be added.

North Platte’s skate park would be relocated and rebuilt to make room for the center’s expansion. Successor locations are being explored, Mayor Brandon Kelliher and Recreation Superintendent Bob Barr said during a Tuesday forum on the sales tax issue.

The Wellness & Recreation Alliance plan has recommended partnering with the Scottsbluff Family YMCA to run the renovated facilities through a to-be-founded North Platte Y branch. It would be the city’s first Y since 1913.

That idea isn’t part of the Nov. 8 vote, Kelliher said, adding that the City Council would make that decision later.

North Platte Public Schools would contribute $36,000 a year under the plan to support its swimming and diving teams’ use of the renovated pool. That, too, wouldn’t be finalized without a successful sales-tax vote.

No organized opposition to the half-cent sales tax has emerged. But the three objecting council members — Ed Rieker, Donna Tryon and Mark Woods — remain steadfastly against it.

It’s not just about raising costs on taxpayers, they say. To them, city government has no obligation to provide recreational amenities at all.

“The primary role of government should be providing police and fire protection, construction and maintenance of good streets and roadways and, in the case of North Platte, provide water, sewer and electricity,” Rieker said.

He called for the city to sell off the Rec Center and for community leaders to form a nonprofit to own and run it.

“Providing recreational opportunities is not a function of government,” added Woods, Rieker’s fellow north-side Ward 4 councilman.

Ward 1 Councilwoman Donna Tryon agreed. If the city stuck to public safety, streets and utilities, “then taxes could be lowered and those interested in other amenities could contribute and financially support whatever the community is interested in doing.”

But the vast majority of U.S. cities and towns don’t take such a limited view of their role in recreation, replied Poppe, McGown and North Platte Area Chamber & Development Corp. President and CEO Gary Person.

“By creating a community people don’t want to live in, there goes your tax base,” McGown said.

“I think most people expect a city to provide those kinds of amenities,” Person said. “You won’t find a community in America that doesn’t think that’s an important function of city government.”

He said business members of the chamber, which was clearinghouse for the petition drive, constantly say would-be employees expect recreational amenities from their communities.

“One of the realities of tomorrow’s workplace is (that) we compete for the same talent” with other cities, Person said. “They have some choices as to where to live and to work.”

Rieker, Tryon and Woods also said North Platte shouldn’t take on millions of dollars in bonded indebtedness, especially when inflation is rising and more vital city buildings might soon need to be fixed or replaced themselves.

Estimates prepared by Poppe at The Telegraph’s request project the half-cent sales tax would need to generate $80.2 million in combined interest and principal over 19 years if net city sales tax income grows at 3% per year.

Those figures are based on a current interest rate of 4.29% and a projected “A” bond rating for the city, said Poppe, greater Nebraska market president for First Interstate Bank.

But if sales-tax income should grow at 5% per year, the bonds’ $52.5 million face value could be paid off in 16 years. Combined principal and interest payments would total $76.8 million.

North Platte’s net income from the current 1.5% sales tax was $9.86 million for the fiscal year that ended Sept. 30. Net collections grew 12.2% in 2020-21 and 6.7% in 2021-22.

Rieker said it’s “not prudent” to take on $77 million in bond expenses, while Woods contended that the basic $52.5 million “will not cover the grand vision presented” by alliance members.

But Poppe said city officials likely would refinance the bonds when market conditions are favorable to do so. That also would reduce interest costs, he said.

The council dissenters also said North Platte soon must replace the city’s Public Safety Building, which houses the Police Department and the main fire station at South Jeffers and G streets.

The main part of that building opened as Memorial Hospital in July 1956. The city purchased it after Memorial merged with St. Mary’s Hospital (now the Craft State Office Building) to found today’s Great Plains Health in 1975.

Rieker called the former hospital building “used up." He and Woods cited rusting-out sewer pipes and insufficient space for police and fire needs.

They said a new City Hall probably would be part of a replacement. The main city complex at West Third and Vine streets dates to completion of Municipal Light & Water’s offices in 1942. The current council chamber and other city offices were added in 1972.

City officials have said a police-fire-City Hall building might cost $35 million to $45 million itself, Rieker said.

“If the sales tax is maxxed out with the recreation amenities,” he said, “this leaves no option to fund the replacement of the Public Safety Building except to raise taxes on the citizens, which is not a good option.”

McGown and Poppe replied by citing voters’ resounding refusal to back a half-cent sales-tax plan tilted 75% to 25% in favor of nuts-and-bolts projects.

“If you look at growth and (population) retention in North Platte, nobody’s going to come here for a public safety building,” Poppe added.

The new city budget includes $45,000 from federal COVID-19 relief funds for a consultant to examine the future of the police-fire building and City Hall, said City Administrator Layne Groseth.

Kelliher said police and fire leaders “have expressed from time to time over the past several years that changes in technology (and) changes in space requirements for (equipment) storage is going to necessitate expansion at some point in the near future.”

As for City Hall, he added, “any time the city goes to the expense of constructing large buildings, we need to take into account the possibilities of co-locating with other city services.”

Among other objections, Tryon, Woods and Rieker said North Platte already loses money on the Rec Center and Cody Pool. Expanding them could set off a flood of red ink, as it did during the city’s 27-year experience with flood-prone Iron Eagle Golf Course, they said.

“The Rec Center already costs twice as much per year as the golf course ever did,” Woods said. “Triple the size, and what will the budgeted amount be?”

But McGown said North Platte residents of the 1970s understood that they’d be bearing much of the cost of operating the current Rec Center.

“If you’re going to lose money,” she said, "it might as well be on providing a service that’s not otherwise available.”

She and Poppe said the overall project’s $52.5 million cost was updated earlier this year. They noted Kelliher’s statement at the forum that projects would be scaled back if inflation takes too much of a toll on building costs.

If voters say “no,” they added, it’ll cost more to build what many 2022 residents have repeatedly said they want that a crowded Rec Center and aged Cody Pool can’t offer now.

But alliance members expect to ask again in two years if they must. “The plan might look different, yes,” McGown said. “Would it be for less money? No.”

“This is the plan,” Poppe said. “There is no other choice.”