The North Platte River bridge on U.S. Highway 30 between Newberry Access and Lee Bird Field in North Platte is finally open in both directions.

The Nebraska Department of Transportation says a 10-foot width restriction remains in effect while wrapup work on the bridge reconstruction continues. The project is estimated to be finished by May.

The last of three scheduled full closures of the river bridge ended March 7, NDOT said. U.S. 30 traffic was limited to one direction with stoplights for much of the project.