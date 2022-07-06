Two westernmost Nebraska Game and Parks Commission members nominated for fresh terms

The two westernmost Nebraska Game and Parks Commission members have been nominated for fresh terms in Gov. Pete Ricketts’ latest appointments to state boards and commissions.

District 6 Commissioner Pat Berggren of Broken Bow and District 7 Commissioner Doug Zingula of Sidney will have to be confirmed by the Legislature to continue on the eight-member Game and Parks board.

Ricketts, whose second and last term as governor expires in January, also renominated at-large Commissioner Scott Cassels of Omaha to another Game and Parks term.

Other west central Nebraska residents appointed to boards and commissions are listed below. Asterisks indicate nominees who are subject to Unicameral confirmation.

» Nebraska Motor Vehicle Industry Licensing Board*: Thomas McCaslin, Broken Bow.

» Rural Health Advisory Commission*: Rebecca Schroeder, Curtis; Roger Wells, Lexington.

» Advisory Committee on Aging: Philip Lyons, McCook.

» Board of Examiners for County Highway and City Street Superintendents: Kent Anderson, Paxton.

» Nebraska Council on Developmental Disabilities: Jason Gieschen, Ogallala.

» Enhanced Wireless 911 Advisory Board: Steve Reeves, North Platte.

» Nebraska Board of Geologists: Douglas Hallum, Maxwell.

» Governor’s Council to Keep Nebraska Beautiful: Daryl Cisney, Ogallala.

» State Advisory Committee on Mental Health Services: Ashley Pankonin, Grant.

» Niobrara Council: Dallas Dodson, Mary Mercure and Richard Mercure, Valentine.