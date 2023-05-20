In coordination with the Platte River Fitness series and Nebraska Game and Parks, the Tyler Vanderheiden memorial run led runners through Cody Park. The two races, a two-mile and five-mile, run brought in runners of all ages and fitness levels.

Tyler Vanderheiden died by suicide in 2015 when he was 20 years old.

“I look at the run as a catalyst to destigmatize the stigmatization of mental health,” said Tyler’s sister, Sydney Keller. “And I think that it shows that when we come to something like this and when we show up for something like this that other people who might be struggling with suicidal thoughts or mental health issues that they’re not alone and that other people can show up for them and do show up for them.”

His mom, Shannon Vanderheiden, said the people who showed up have helped her get connected more with people and heal from the loss of her son.

“I think specifically today, it’s definitely a part of our healing journey, but just hearing other peoples’ stories as we walk today means so much to me," she said. "It lets me know that the efforts that we’re doing really makes a difference in other peoples’ lives and I know that Ty would be really proud of that.”

The race helped raise funds for the Nebraska Game and Parks, “in remembrance of Tyler’s love of the great outdoors.” Funds raised from the race will go toward the Smith Falls State Park improvement project, making the trail ADA accessible.

In addition to the race at Cody Park, people in other parts of the U.S. and world participated virtually, going for a run in conjunction with the main race. People posted themselves running virtually on the Tyler Vanderheiden Memorial 2 Mile and 5 Mile Road Run Facebook page.

"Tyler always put other people ahead of him and he always thought on a large scale, so he would be glad that this message is getting out," said his father, Tim Vanderheiden. "It's just not localized. We have people running in 50 states during this. Some people are running in Scotland and Dubai and maybe in Germany we heard and so he would just think that would just be absolutely awesome that we're helping other people in this way.”

The race is part of the Platte River Fitness Series, an organization that holds fitness events throughout the year. For more information, go to platteriverfitness.com.