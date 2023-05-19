North Platte and western Nebraska will receive visits from the Union Pacific Railroad’s “Big Boy” No. 4014 as it makes a round trip next month to the College World Series in Omaha.

The world’s largest operating steam locomotive will stop for a two-night, one-day stay in downtown North Platte about 4:45 p.m. CT June 8, the Union Pacific Steam Club announced in a Friday email.

It’ll be the restored 1941 4-8-8-4 locomotive’s first North Platte visit since the city’s annual Rail Days in August 2021. It also coincides with that weekend’s Miss Nebraska competition in North Platte.

Big Boy will be available for public viewing, though not tours, on U.P.’s downtown “VIP track” near The Telegraph at East Front and Cottonwood streets. It’s scheduled to resume its eastward trip at 9 a.m. CT June 10.

No. 4014 will be parked June 14-27 at Omaha’s “Union Pacific’s Home Plate” location at 12th and Cuming streets, near Charles Schwab Field where the CWS will be played during that time.

Big Boy’s return trip to U.P.’s Cheyenne steam shop starts June 29. It’ll again stay in North Platte June 30-July 2, when it’ll again be available for public viewing on the VIP track. No. 4014 will arrive in Cheyenne July 3.

In between, Panhandle residents in Scottsbluff-Gering and the North Platte River valley will get their first look at Big Boy since its 2019 restoration as it takes the U.P. branch line north from Cheyenne and southeast to North Platte.

No. 4014 will arrive at 4:30 p.m. MT June 7 at Gering’s Union Pacific Park, 2005 Seventh St., where it can be publicly viewed. It’ll leave Gering about 9 a.m. MT June 8 and make brief stops at Broadwater and Lemoyne, on Lake McConaughy’s north side, before its arrival in North Platte.

On its return trip from Omaha, Big Boy will follow the U.P. mainline and make brief stops July 2 in Ogallala and Chappell. It’ll stay overnight in Sidney, then stop briefly in Kimball and Pine Bluffs, Wyoming, July 3 before its return to Cheyenne.

Rail fans in Dawson County, like their North Platte counterparts, will get to see Big Boy going in both directions.

No. 4014 will stop in Cozad, near U.S. Highway 30 and Meridian Street, from 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. CT June 10. On the return trip, it’ll stop briefly June 30 in Gothenburg at the Lake Avenue crossing.

See the accompanying box for a complete list of Big Boy’s west central Nebraska stops and their known times.

For information on Big Boy, go to up.com/heritage/steam.