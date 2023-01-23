U.S. Highway 30 east of North Platte opens

U.S. Highway 30 east of North Platte is now open, the Nebraska Department of Transportation said in a Monday press release.
KEA Constructors LLC of Milford is the prime contractor.
The Highway 30 closure, and detour were necessary for ongoing construction work on the North Platte River bridge east of North Platte. This was the second of three planned detours for the construction project.
Notifications for future detours will be made when those dates are set, NDOT said.
NDOT reminded motorists to drive cautiously in and near work zones, to buckle up, and to put phones down.