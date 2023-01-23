 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

U.S. Highway 30 east of North Platte opens

  • 0

U.S. Highway 30 east of North Platte is now open, the Nebraska Department of Transportation said in a Monday press release.

KEA Constructors LLC of Milford is the prime contractor.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

The Highway 30 closure, and detour were necessary for ongoing construction work on the North Platte River bridge east of North Platte. This was the second of three planned detours for the construction project.

Notifications for future detours will be made when those dates are set, NDOT said.

NDOT reminded motorists to drive cautiously in and near work zones, to buckle up, and to put phones down.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

NU regent acquitted of witness tampering in sex assault case

A jury has acquitted University of Nebraska Regent Jack Stark of witness tampering in a sexual assault case. The Omaha World-Herald reports that the jury returned a not guilty verdict Friday afternoon. Prosecutors charged Stark with felony witness tampering in August 2021. They alleged that Stark told former Husker fullback Willie Miller not to testify on behalf of Doug Anders, a former Omaha gym owner accused of sexually assaulting a teen girl who worked out at Anders' facility.  Anders was convicted in February 2021 of first-degree sexual assault. Stark, a 76-year-old sports psychologist, was prepared to testify as a witness for prosecutors on behalf of the victim but he was never called to the stand.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

This Day in History: The first woman M.D.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News