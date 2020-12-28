(Un)healthy Nebraska: Doctors order more exercise, less alcohol

Implementing policy changes through legislation is an option to address many of Nebraska’s problem areas, but Dr. Josette Gordon-Simet, chief medical officer with Think Whole Person Healthcare in Omaha, said education is the best place to start. The staff at Think focuses on educating patients and families to help change behaviors.

The coronavirus pandemic likely will impact health measures for all Americans. Increases in obesity, diabetes and alcohol use all are expected. But Gordon-Simet and Dr. Gary Anthone, who is Nebraska’s chief medical officer, expect a greater impact on mental health.

“Will we lose some ground gained in the past during this pandemic? Absolutely,” Gordon-Simet said. “Can we get back to a more healthy status? I believe we can. It will take some time.”

Randall, from United Healthcare, said she expects the pandemic to negatively impact people’s mental health, socioeconomic status and the mortality rate. But she said she also hopes people took the opportunity during the pandemic to stop smoking and become more physically active. She also hopes to see more mental health providers across the country.

To get back on track, Anthone said, people will need to get caught up on preventative care, such as cancer screenings, dental visits and immunizations.