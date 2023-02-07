Longtime North Platte lawyer Stephen Kay moved back home from North Dakota in October 2021 — just as soon as he and his wife, Jean, could afford to be together again.

He told a Unicameral committee Tuesday he had to give up his 40-year practice in 2018 because he and Jean, diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2002, faced too large a gap in covering her health bills and medication despite getting federal disability benefits and Medicare starting in 2016.

Stephen Kay led off nine testifiers in favor of North Platte state Sen. Mike Jacobson’s Legislative Bill 32, which would make Nebraska insurers offer “Medigap” policies for early Medicare enrollees with disabilities or end-stage renal disease.

Hoping to head off depleting their retirement accounts too early, Kay applied at North Platte’s Walmart and Menards in seeking a job with health insurance for him and Jean.

“However, I did not receive interviews,” he told the Banking, Commerce and Insurance Committee.

Only after Jean Kay turned 65 in October 2021 could she get Medigap to cover her copays and deductibles, he said. That let him give up the federal job he had taken in Fargo — where he wrote Social Security disability decisions — and come back to North Platte.

“The drive from North Platte to Fargo is 10 to 12 hours. Weekend trips home were not possible,” Stephen Kay said. Had Jean been able to get Medigap earlier, “I would have been able to continue practicing law in North Platte and assisting my wife.”

Jean, who was ill and couldn’t attend Tuesday’s hearing in Lincoln, submitted written testimony saying she had faced Medicare hospital deductibles of up to $9,600 a year, plus $8,000 in annual copays for just one MS medication.

While her husband was gone, she needed help from friends and hired people to help with chores. The couple called each other “daily, morning, noon and night” to ensure Jean “would not be unassisted for hours” in case she fell.

“No one plans on having a disease process leading to a disability,” added Jean, a retired registered nurse. “Whether (it’s) MS, ALS (Lou Gehrig’s disease), Parkinson’s, end-stage renal disease or other disability, we should be treated equally as those age 65 and over and allowed to purchase a Medigap plan.”

LB 32 would let eligible Medicare recipients younger than 65 enroll in supplemental Medicare insurance plans within six months of becoming eligible for regular Medicare or two months after losing group coverage.

Medigap policies would be guaranteed for renewal as long as their premiums continue to be paid, Jacobson, the Banking Committee’s vice chairman, said in his bill’s statement of intent.

He told the committee that 34 states, including Kansas, Missouri, Colorado and South Dakota, require insurers to offer at least one type of Medigap policy for under-65 people with certified disabilities or needing kidney dialysis.

That “would keep people from having to spend down (assets) and go on Medicaid,” Jacobson said. “This is a matter of justice, equity and fairness.”

Stephen Kay said after the hearing that he worked with Jacobson on LB 32’s language. He worked on a similar 2022 bill that didn’t reach the floor.

Though he and Jean no longer face problems with health bills, “I just didn’t feel it was right that others are in similar situations,” he said.

LB 32 received in-person support Tuesday from representatives of the Nebraska Medical Association, AARP, disabilities advocates and providers of dialysis care. The committee also received 11 letters besides Jean Kay’s.

Lobbyists for the Nebraska Insurance Federation and Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Nebraska opposed LB 32, saying it likely would raise Medigap premiums for some 182,000 Nebraskans who are 65 or older.

MedPAC, which advises Congress on Medicare policies, has said Medicare recipients younger than that “account for a disproportionate share of Medicare spending, as do individuals with end-stage renal disease,” said Robert Bell, the insurance federation’s executive director.

He estimated Medigap premiums would grow by $400 a year, but he admitted he didn’t have precise figures.

Tom Gilsdorf of Medica Insurance Co., which sells policies in Nebraska and 11 other states, contended that Medicare Advantage plans serve much the same purpose. They’re available in 86 Nebraska counties and 95% of Nebraskans on Medicare, he said.

But Dean Large, 64, of rural Wauneta told the committee Tuesday he got a Blue Cross and Blue Shield Medicare Advantage plan in December when he also went on regular Medicare.

His kidney dialysis provider doesn’t take Medicare Advantage, and “in southwest Nebraska, there was only one insurance company that provided anything,” he added.

“I have been on the (Blue Cross and Blue Shield) policy for two months and still have no idea if I’m exposed to any large bills or not.”

Large said he was diagnosed with kidney failure in 2021, after heart bypass surgery, and has been on a transplant list since then. He won’t qualify for a Medigap policy until he turns 65 in September, he said.

Jacobson challenged insurers’ opposition to LB 32, noting in his closing that hospitals and clinics in Curtis, Trenton, McCook, Columbus and Superior don’t take Medicare Advantage.

In truth, “it’s a replacement to Medicare, not a supplement,” he said.

The District 42 senator, who represents Lincoln County and all or parts of five others, cited a February 2022 Health Management Associates study that estimated Nebraska’s Medigap premiums would rise $1 per month under a bill like LB 32.

A July study of Kansas and Missouri Medigap plans by Wakely Consulting Group said it “did not observe significant rate increases” after both states allowed eligible under-65 Medicare recipients to buy Medigap.

“It’s easy to go ahead and scare people with premiums to keep from doing the right thing,” Jacobson told fellow committee members. “This is a bill that needs to be done. It’s probably two to three years late.”