Unhealthy Nebraska: Doctors order more exercise, less alcohol

Editor's Note: This article is one of a series of stories looking at challenges to Nebraskans’ health.
Dr. Ali Khan says Nebraskans have the resources to make the state the healthiest in the nation.
In his many trips across Nebraska, Khan, the dean of the University of Nebraska Medical Center’s College of Public Health, has witnessed the drive and brainpower at work among the staff of the state’s health departments.
But improving Nebraskans’ health will take some work.
It will mean drinking less, losing weight and exercising more. It will mean reducing our rate of diabetes and boosting the number of people who have health insurance.
“We just need to embrace (the effort) and make the changes,” Khan said. “I can see we have the talent and appetite.”
America’s Health Rankings, which is compiled by the United Health Foundation, ranks the states on several factors, including immunization rates, access to health care, chronic conditions and infant mortality rates. Last year, Nebraska was ranked 17th in the nation. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the organization didn’t produce a composite state ranking this year, but Nebraska’s numbers in multiple core measures didn’t change much in the 2020 report.
The data in this year’s report was compiled prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. Dr. Rhonda Randall, United Health Care’s chief medical officer, said she expects the pandemic’s effects to show up in the 2021 and, most prominently, 2022 reports.
Nebraska has slipped in the rankings over the last few years. When the first America’s Health Rankings was released, Nebraska was No. 5 in the nation. When Khan joined UNMC in mid-2014, the state ranked No. 11 on the foundation’s list. Khan said then that he wanted Nebraska to top the list by 2020.
This year’s data shows Nebraska doing some things well. The state is ranked among the best for the percentage of people who get childhood immunizations, low frequency of mental distress among the population and for the state’s low number of drug deaths and non-medical drug use.
Khan said low numbers related to drug deaths and non-medical drug use can be credited, in part, to the state’s prescription drug monitoring program, which requires health care providers to report all dispensed prescriptions, information that then can be reviewed by physicians. Such systems help prevent doctor-shopping as well as accidental overprescribing in patients who see multiple doctors.
The program, Khan said, resulted from the state’s executive and legislative branches teaming up with officials in public health and academia. The effort provides a good model for how to address other challenges within the state, he said.
“We can see what happens when you align all of those together,” Khan said. “You can have a dramatic decline around specific conditions.”
Nebraska ranks third-best in the nation for people who report frequent mental health distress, defined as someone who has 14 or more bad mental health days a month. Despite the ranking, Nebraska saw a 38% increase in the category between 2014 and 2019. The numbers also have been increasing nationally, Randall said.
In a survey conducted by The Wellbeing Partners, a local nonprofit, participants identified three mental health-related needs: addressing the stigma of seeking or receiving help; the difficulty in accessing mental health services; and lack of social support, said Sheena Helgenberger, the nonprofit’s director of innovation, community and advocacy.
The Wellbeing Partners has launched efforts to address mental health stigmas through storytelling and education programs, and is working with the Douglas, Sarpy/Cass and Pottawattamie County Health Departments, among other groups.
“Collaboration is really where it’s at,” Helgenberger said. “It’s a mutually beneficial strategy to focus on those partnerships in order to reach more people.”
Another plus, Khan said, is that the state’s Medicaid expansion likely will lead to fewer uninsured Nebraskans. Nebraska voters approved the measure in November 2018. In August, state officials rolled out the expansion plan, allowing more low-income adults to apply for Medicaid benefits.
This year’s America’s Health Rankings report also shows areas where Nebraska struggles, in such areas as excessive drinking, obesity, diabetes and racial disparity.
» Excessive and binge drinking. Nebraska ranks 44th in that category.
Khan said excessive drinking could be curbed by increasing excise taxes on beer, distilled spirits and wine.
» Obesity. Obesity numbers are high in Nebraska, with 34.1% of adults reporting being obese. That compares to the national number of 31.9%.
Randall emphasized that the obesity number is self-reported.
“It’s possible,” she said, “that the number is even more staggering than that.”
Studies have found a strong correlation between obesity and chronic diseases such as diabetes, as well as certain types of cancer and cardiovascular disease.
Officials in the Central District Health Department, which covers Hall, Hamilton and Merrick Counties, have been paying close attention to obesity numbers, said health director Teresa Anderson. Obesity rates in Hall and Merrick Counties are 35% and 38%, respectively.
As those rates rise, Anderson said, an uptick in diabetes numbers is likely, too. Anderson said the department has plans to address obesity and diabetes, but staffers have been working on contact tracing and other COVID-related work.
One anti-obesity approach, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, is limiting the availability of less-nutritious foods and beverages in schools. Another option, Khan said, is taxing pop as a sugar-sweetened beverage. Policies can be implemented to decrease the amount of sugar we consume, he said.
» Racial and ethnic disparities. Disparities in access to quality health care based on racial or ethnic differences were another area of concern noted by public health officials and the rankings. Such disparities impact many areas, including premature death rates, birthweights and infant mortality.
“How do we challenge racism and lead to better health outcomes for these individuals?” Khan said. “The healthier the community, the fewer inequities.”
» Smoking. While smoking rates in Nebraska have declined, Khan said those numbers can — and should — be lower. The percentage of Nebraska adults who smoke went down 27% between 2011 and 2019. The CDC suggests increasing the price of tobacco products through excise taxes and having states establish smoke-free policies to protect nonsmokers from secondhand smoke.
Reducing the number of smokers could have a snowball effect on other health outcomes, Khan said. It likely would lower the rates of heart disease, cancer and premature death, he said.
Implementing policy changes through legislation is an option to address many of Nebraska’s problem areas, but Dr. Josette Gordon-Simet, chief medical officer with Think Whole Person Healthcare in Omaha, said education is the best place to start. The staff at Think focuses on educating patients and families to help change behaviors.
The coronavirus pandemic likely will impact health measures for all Americans. Increases in obesity, diabetes and alcohol use all are expected. But Gordon-Simet and Dr. Gary Anthone, who is Nebraska’s chief medical officer, expect a greater impact on mental health.
“Will we lose some ground gained in the past during this pandemic? Absolutely,” Gordon-Simet said. “Can we get back to a more healthy status? I believe we can. It will take some time.”
Randall, from United Healthcare, said she expects the pandemic to negatively impact people’s mental health, socioeconomic status and the mortality rate. But she said she also hopes people took the opportunity during the pandemic to stop smoking and become more physically active. She also hopes to see more mental health providers across the country.
To get back on track, Anthone said, people will need to get caught up on preventative care, such as cancer screenings, dental visits and immunizations.
Improving Nebraska’s numbers, Khan said, would lead to a drop in the tax dollars spent on Medicaid and serve to attract more people to the state. To get there, he said, Nebraskans need appropriate leadership and strategy, as well as support from community members.