A subject mulled by North Platte City Council members in the recent past — namely, how they might “de-blight” TIF-eligible areas — is addressed in a bill that only recently reached the Unicameral floor.

An Urban Affairs Committee amendment to Legislative Bill 532 would allow city councils or village boards to pass a resolution declaring that a given part of their community no longer qualifies as a “substandard and blighted” area.

That would not only remove the option of using tax increment financing in such an area but also lower the percentage of a town’s “blighted” land within its limits. That in turn would allow other areas to be declared TIF-eligible if they qualify under state law.

Council members publicly discussed whether they could legally reverse the TIF eligibility process in multiple council meetings prior to 2022, when North Platte annexed Lee Bird Field and several connecting parcels.

The would-be “de-blighting” procedure in LB 532’s amendment duplicates the language of an Urban Affairs Committee bill (LB 797) that the panel introduced in the 2022 Legislature but didn’t advance.

Several other TIF-related proposals are included in the committee amendment, including one to require a review of an area’s TIF status if it’s been eligible for more than 30 years.

Committee members, who include Sen. Brian Hardin of Gering, voted 5-2 to advance the bill and its amendment for debate by the full Legislature.

But it wasn’t reported to the floor for action until May 3, making it unlikely that senators will consider LB 532 before the 2024 session.

North Platte Planning Administrator Judy Clark said Tuesday that “it would be great to have an option to ‘de-blight’ if a community feels it is necessary.”

But she and Mayor Brandon Kelliher agreed that the conditions that led the council to talk about reversing the TIF process aren’t as pressing since the airport’s annexation as they once were.

“It might be an interesting conversation, probably for somebody after me” in the mayor’s office, Kelliher said.

State law says cities North Platte’s size can’t have more than 35% of its land inside its city limits designated as “substandard and blighted.”

The city’s percentage was edging near the 30% level after a series of TIF-eligible declarations through 2021. They included the long Newberry Access strip from U.S. Highway 30 to Interstate 80 including the Sustainable Beef LLC project site and the Exit 179 quadrant where Wilkinson Cos. will build a Fat Dogs truck stop.

Council members on at least two occasions asked during meetings how the city might lift TIF-eligible status from land where TIF projects have been completed. Discussions ended without a clear answer.

Kelliher said city officials talked during that time with Mike Bacon of Gothenburg, counsel for the city’s Community Redevelopment Authority, “about what that might look like. But they were just theoretical.”

The Lee Bird annexation, which brought nearly 2,000 acres inside city limits, lowered North Platte’s TIF-eligible percentage at that time from 26.4% to 21.6%.

After additional smaller annexations and “substandard and blighted” designations, Clark said, the city’s TIF-eligible percentage now stands at about 20.5%. So “the city is still in a pretty good position,” she said.

Nine economic development projects that have received TIF since 1999 have come fully onto property tax rolls, including the Walmart Distribution Center, Menards, Ramada by Wyndham and Holiday Inn Express.

LB 532’s committee amendment would let a city do a study or analysis of a TIF-eligible area “to determine whether the conditions that led to the relevant designation still exist.”

Property owners receiving TIF receive annual reimbursements toward their eligible redevelopment costs for up to 15 years from property taxes generated by the increase in their taxable values.

Removing their area’s TIF-eligible status wouldn’t affect them if they haven’t yet gotten their full reimbursements or their 15-year clock hasn’t expired, according to the proposed LB 532 amendment.

If an area outside a city’s or village’s downtown has been TIF-eligible for more than 30 years, it adds, its governing board couldn’t approve more TIF projects in that area without completing an analysis of the projects already completed there.