Unicameral bill intros end; 5 western senators cosponsor abortion limits

All five of western Nebraska’s state senators co-sponsored a major abortion restriction bill as the 2023 Legislature wrapped up introduction of new bills this week.

Supporters of the Nebraska Heartbeat Act bill by Sen. Joni Albrecht of Thurston, however, fell short of gaining the 33 official co-sponsors that would indicate they have enough support to overcome a likely filibuster.

Albrecht offered the bill as Legislative Bill 626 Tuesday, the day before Wednesday’s climax of bill introductions.

She also was solo sponsor of a companion bill (LB 606) that would offer tax credits for donating to pregnancy support organizations that don’t do abortions.

LB 626 would generally forbid abortions once doctors detect a fetal heartbeat — normally around six weeks after fertilization — but wouldn’t criminalize patients seeking abortions.

It also contains exceptions to the general six-week ban for rape, incest and medical threats to a mother’s life. Protections for in vitro fertilization and procedures after miscarriages also are included in LB 626’s text.

Doctors also would not face criminal penalties if they perform abortions, but they would lose their medical licenses if they did so without doing the bill’s required ultrasound to detect a heartbeat.

Sens. Tom Brewer of Gordon, Steve Erdman of Bayard, Brian Hardin of Gering, Teresa Ibach of Sumner and Mike Jacobson of North Platte all co-sponsored Albrecht’s main bill.

One registered Democrat, Sen. Mike McDonnell of Omaha, also was listed among LB 626’s sponsors.

Only four of the Unicameral’s registered Republicans were not listed as co-sponsors: Speaker John Arch of Gretna, Ben Hansen of Blair, Christy Armendariz of Omaha and Tom Brandt of Plymouth.

Wednesday’s final group of new 2023 bills also included one co-sponsored by Erdman allowing election ballots to be counted by hand rather than by voting machines.

Sen. Steve Halloran of Hastings is the main sponsor of LB 808, which also is co-sponsored by Seward Sen. Jana Hughes.

County clerks or election commissioners would be able to conduct either a hand or machine count on Election Day.

Recounts also could be done by either method, but candidates asking for a post-election recount would have to specify if they want it done by hand.

Erdman last week introduced LB 228, which would greatly restrict early voting and require in-person voting and Election Day vote-counting in most cases. Halloran is a co-sponsor of that bill.

In other bills involving regional senators introduced Tuesday or Wednesday:

Brewer and Hardin co-sponsored LB 774, Glenvil Sen. Dave Murman’s bill allowing teachers and school staff to use “reasonable physical intervention” to protect students, teachers or staff from physical injury. The measure largely resembles ones unsuccessfully offered in recent sessions by former Sen. Mike Groene of North Platte.

Brewer offered a bill (LB 642) requiring the state’s adjutant general to restore National Guard members to duty who had refused to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. Guard members discharged due to vaccine status would have to be listed as honorably discharged and invited to re-enlist. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin rescinded the U.S. armed forces’ vaccine mandate Jan. 10.