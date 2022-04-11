Unicameral measure restricting new horse track-casinos advances

State senators Monday took a matter of seconds to advance a bill slowing the potential spread of horse track-casino combinations to final reading.

That’s because lawmakers had finished second-round action on Legislative Bill 876 — everything, that is, but their final vote — before adjourning for the weekend Friday.

They gave voice-vote approval to state Sen. Tom Briese of Albion’s measure Monday afternoon, setting up a third and final vote on LB 876 Wednesday.

Bills that advance through the first two rounds of Unicameral debate must sit a day between their second and final votes.

LB 876 would require the Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission to hold up proposals for all-new “racinos” until studies of their possible socioeconomic impacts and statewide market conditions are finished.

First-time horse-racing tracks and attached casinos have been proposed for North Platte, Ogallala, Gering, Kimball, Bellevue, York and Norfolk since Nebraska voters authorized racinos in November 2020.

Final passage of LB 876 and its signature by Gov. Pete Ricketts would put off their consideration as late as 2025, depending on how quickly the studies could be finished.

Five of Nebraska’s six existing horse tracks at the time of the 2020 vote are moving toward adding casinos. They’re located in Omaha, Lincoln, Grand Island, Columbus and South Sioux City.

Brian Becker, operator of the state’s other existing horse racing meet at Hastings’ Adams County Fairgrounds, lost a 4-3 City Council vote March 15 for an all-new track and casino north of Hastings.

Becker and Global Gaming Solutions, who sought approval of the Hastings racino, also initiated the North Platte and Gering proposals last summer.

