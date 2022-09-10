Union leaders want 'quality of life' addressed in contract negotiations

The Midwest Nebraska Central Labor Council brought union representatives to North Platte for its annual picnic at the Lincoln County Ag Society building on Saturday.

A number of local railroad union members filtered in to the event and heard from various speakers who addressed the ongoing negotiations with the Association of American Railroads.

Luke V. Edington, general chairman of SMART (Sheet Metal, Air, Rail, Transportation) said the two groups exchanged proposals, but no agreements have been reached with the Sept. 16 deadline looming.

He said “quality of life” issues are at the top of the list in terms of what the workers are concerned about.

“Quality of life is something that the Presidential Emergency Board did not really address,” Edington said. “They remanded that to arbitration between the parties. The agreements vary so much and we do understand what the PED board’s recommendation that, yeah, it’s all very complicated, but they just altogether dismissed and said the parties have to go back (to the negotiating table).”

Edington said the unions just want the carriers to sit down and try to work toward a resolution.

"'Quality of life’ is not being addressed and we need that addressed,” Edington said.

Edington said along with quality of life issues, wages need to be addressed due to inflation.

“We don’t feel like (wages) were quite up to par with our proposal that we had on the national level,” Edington said. “We did a lot of in depth analysis and comparison and we feel it is very justified.”

John Kretzschmar, retired director of the University of Nebraska Omaha’s William Brennan Institute for Labor Studies took strong shots at the railroad corporations.

“Corporations focus 24/7 on maximizing short-term profits for investors,” Kretzschmar said. “That is a greed-driven model of how the economy works. Because those large publicly-traded companies account for two-thirds of the GDP (Gross Domestic Product), they’re the big dogs who really dictate what happens and that’s really worth pressing.”

He said the corporations continually ask the workers to do more with less while the stockholders rake in the profits.

Edington said inflation and the difficulty of finding workers is another big issue.

“My committee covers from Chicago to Seattle and they’re trying to hire at every location under my jurisdiction,” Edington said. “They put applications out on the internet everywhere they can and they have five people in a classroom. Back in the day, we used to have 30 to 45 people in a classroom; they would have to turn people away.”

He said maybe two of the five people might stick around.

“They see the quality of life and they don’t want that,” Edington said. “They want time off.”

Retention is becoming more and more of a problem as well, he said.

“My committee has a former officer who started his own consulting company for railroad retirement and health care that is free to our members when they are ready to retire,” Edington said. “He gives me reports daily of the amount of members that are calling him saying I’m done, I’m not of age, I don’t care, I’m leaving the railroad.”

That number averages 13 to 19 employees every week, Edington said.

“They are 20-plus year employees and they’re willing to let that go,” Edington said. “It’s just crazy.”

He said that has never been seen before in the railroad industry.

“If you want to bring stability to this industry again,” Edington said. “You’ve got to pay people to make these jobs attractive so we can get our supply chain stabilized again.”

Also speaking to the crowd were two gubernatorial candidates Dave Wright (Independent) and Carol Blood, (Democrat) with both stating their support for the workers in the ongoing negotiations.