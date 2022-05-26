 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Union Pacific coal train derails near Gothenburg

Union Pacific coal train derails near Gothenburg
Photo courtesy of Nebraska State Patrol

No injuries were reported in a Union Pacific derailment Thursday morning that involved 30 cars.

The eastbound train was hauling coal from Wyoming when the incident happened two miles south of Gothenburg around 7:30 a.m. CT, according to an email from a Union Pacific communications specialist.

The Gothenburg Police Department and State Patrol were among the agencies that responded to the scene along with Union Pacific crews.

Cleanup efforts began in the late morning and continued into the early afternoon.

