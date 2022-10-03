University professor returns to NP to plug his Canteen book for children

Writing a children’s book about North Platte’s World War II Canteen turned into a decade-long quest for Eric Groce.

Now that he has succeeded, the Appalachian State University elementary education professor — who first visited North Platte researching his book in May 2012 — will be in town all week promoting the debut of “The Canteen: Sacrifice and Community During World War II.”

He’ll speak to North Platte Public Schools fourth graders Tuesday and McDaid Elementary fourth graders Wednesday. Talks aimed at all ages will be at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Lincoln County Historical Museum and at noon Thursday at the North Platte Public Library.

“The Canteen,” which lists for $16.99, will be available for purchase at Groce’s library talk. It’ll also be for sale at the museum, 2403 N. Buffalo Bill Ave., and Fort Cody Trading Post, 221 Halligan Drive.

Groce, who trains future social studies teachers at the university in Boone, North Carolina, plans other book tours nationwide.

“But I wanted to start here to honor the community that (the Canteen) originated in,” he told The Telegraph Monday.

Groce’s 108-page book, filled with World War II-era photographs, goes beyond North Platte’s 1941-46 outreach to U.S. and Allied troop-train visitors to discuss and depict the wartime sacrifices of home-front residents.

Nebraska has long required its elementary pupils to learn about their state’s history during their fourth-grade year. Other states do likewise with their students, Groce said.

His first weeklong visit to North Platte a decade ago had percolated in his head since he first read Bob Greene’s 2002 book “Once Upon a Town: The Miracle of the North Platte Canteen.”

Groce’s local 2012 interviews for his book included Canteen customer and current North Platte resident Milo “Mike” Shavlik; Gene Slattery, the “boy who sold his shirt” and raised more than $2,000 for the Canteen; and Canteen figures Ethel Butolph, Lorene Huebner, Doris Kugler, Rosalie Lippincott, Waneita Schomer and Lloyd Synovec. All of the last five have died.

Jim Griffin, the historical museum’s director-curator, helped him find them all. “Anybody who Jim said ‘This is somebody who was still alive,’ we went to see,” Groce said.

His post-2012 efforts to publish his Canteen book would last nearly twice as long as World War II’s six-year run.

Groce said he submitted his manuscript to 30 publishers, sending each a “mockup” visual layout.

“A lot of people said, ‘Don’t do that,’” he said. “I said, ‘They need to see what I have.'"

He believes young readers need photos and illustrations — both of people and historical artifacts — to gain the contexts that make history come alive.

When future teachers take Groce’s university class on social studies methods, “I ask them at the beginning of the semester, ‘What was social studies like for you growing up?’ they’re like, ‘It was names, dates, places and old white men,'" he said.

Most of Groce’s 30 publisher contacts rejected him, though one in Nebraska “said, ‘I like your book and I think it would be successful, (but) it’s just not for us.’”

Finally, Groce heard a year ago from Arcadia Children’s Books publisher Nancy Ellwood. She “just called out of the blue, introduced herself and said, ‘I’m interested in this. Is this still available?’”

When he talks about the Canteen, Groce said, he seeks to inspire listeners to emulate founder Rae Wilson, successor Helen Christ, North Platte’s other core volunteers and the 55,000 people from 125 Nebraska and Colorado communities who served 6 million people over 51 months.

When he has students study a book, “I always say, ‘So what? What can I learn from this resource? How can I apply this to my life?’ Because if you don’t do that, it’s (just) a neat anecdote — ‘Oh, they banded together and did this.’”

Groce said he tested his book content with students in more than 50 North Carolina schools before “The Canteen” finally was published.

He urges children to “find a way to exercise generosity and kindness” as North Platte and its neighbors did.

Groce uses Canteen volunteers’ saving and sharing of sugar and gasoline ration stamps — both shown and discussed in the book — to drive the point home.

“Just because you have the money doesn’t mean you can buy the sugar” during World War II, he said. “And then your mom is going to bake a birthday cake and she’s going to give it away at the (Union Pacific) depot to someone that she only meets for 10 minutes?”

He marvels at Canteen Honor Roll communities’ pooling of gas ration stamps to drive up to 200 miles to and from North Platte.

“The most popular stickers were the ones where you got three or eight gallons a week,” Groce said.

“The Canteen” also stresses President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s call for every American to do their part to win the war; the countless ways that women served their country at home, on the job or even in uniform; and the North Platte Canteen’s insistence on serving all military comers or spouses at a time when racial segregation still raged.

Groce said he recalled asking a Canteen volunteer about the latter point. “She said, ‘Our town, our rules.’ She said, ‘When you got off that train, it didn’t matter how many (service) stripes you had or the color of your skin. You were welcome in our town.'"

When he talks to North Platte’s fourth graders this week, “I’ll leave the kids with this: You should be very proud. This is part of the history of your town.”