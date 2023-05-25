Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Six university students will be in the North Platte area for eight weeks, working on community projects and furthering their education at the same time.

The students are Rural Fellows within Rural Prosperity Nebraska, a focus of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. This is the 10th year of the Rural Fellows internship program.

The students are part a group of 20 students who will live and work in 10 rural communities across the state from May 31 to July 21. The projects range from public health to downtown creative arts districts. They will make their final presentations in Lincoln on July 28.

Maryam Sule, a chemical engineering student at UNL, is assigned to work on projects with Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture and the city of Curtis. She is from Bellevue.

Two UNL students will work with Lincoln County Fairgrounds on marketing and planning projects. They are applied sciences student Antonio Azpeitia-Lopez of Omaha and integrated science student Laurent Ikuzwe of Kigali, Rwanda.

Three students will work on projects with the North Platte city planning and engineering departments. They are Jacob Abaare, a UNL electrical engineering student from Tamale, Ghana; Sonika Khanal, a University of Nebraska Medical Center public health graduate student from Kathmandu, Nepal; and Menli Nepesova, a Waldorf University (Iowa) business management student from Turkmenbashi, Turkmenistan.

While most students are enrolled at one of the University of Nebraska institutions, this summer two come from universities outside the state — Waldorf University and the University of Northern Colorado.

This year’s fellows are ready to hit the ground running, said Helen Fagan, program director.

Because the projects are designed by the community and county leaders themselves, the application process for students includes a skills assessment to ensure that communities receive the students best suited to their needs.

“In the past, students and community leaders connected a few days before the internship began,” Fagan said. “This year, students have been communicating with their community leaders all semester long. So when the students arrive in their communities on the 31st, they’re already well-versed in the projects they’ll be working on and familiar with the team they’ll be working with.”

“Our students have got the skills and the drive to make their summers in their communities a success,” said Darrell King, the program’s community engagement coordinator, “and our communities have created some really impactful projects. So the influence these student fellows have will last way longer than just the summer.”

This year, for the first time, high school students will have a chance to work with the Rural Fellows, too. Two students in Sidney will provide volunteer assistance to fellows Murengezi “Ben” Atali Benimana and Bobby Coleman in their community development work. Upon completion of their service, the students will receive a $1,000 scholarship toward classes in UNL’s College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources.

As Nebraska becomes more diverse, the good of the community will increasingly rely on drawing from lots of perspectives, Fagan said. This year, 10 of the 20 student fellows are international students.

“I feel I grow a little more each year in being inclusive,” said Terri Haynes, a grant project manager at Educational Service Unit 13 in Chadron, who has participated in the program for four years.

For more information about the Rural Fellows program, including the application process and project highlights from previous years, go to ruralprosperityne.unl.edu/rural-fellowship.