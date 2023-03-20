A virtual landlord/tenant cash rent workshop is from 9 to 11:30 a.m. CT March 24. This workshop will be hosted by the Center for Agricultural Profitability at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

The workshop will offer updated leasing information relevant to landlords and tenants, including new 2023 Nebraska land values and cash rental rates, tips for communication and negotiating. They will address topics like equitable rental rates, managing and adjusting farmland leases, landlord-tenant issues, pasture leasing, crop share leasing, and other management considerations.

The presentations will be led by Allan Vyhnalek, an extension educator specializing in farm and ranch transition and succession, and Jim Jansen, an extension agricultural economist.

The virtual workshop will be held on Zoom and is free to attend, but registration is required. Register online at cap.unl.edu/land23