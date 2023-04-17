A listening session last Wednesday connected University of Nebraska-Lincoln administrators with local people to share thoughts and visions for the future of Nebraska, the community, and the state’s agriculture industry.

“We’ve already begun taking action,” said Mike Boehm, NU vice president for agriculture and Harlan vice chancellor for the Institute of Agriculture and Natural Resources.

The discussion at the UNL West Central Research, Extension and Education Center in North Platte was part of a statewide tour. Boehm was accompanied by Jessie Brophy, UNL director of external engagement and state relations.

“There’s a commitment on our part to listen to the people that we serve,” said Boehm, noting the roles of the university in teaching, outreach and engagement. As a result of the listening sessions, “In each area we have action items on how we can be more relevant in people’s lives,” he said.

Kelly Bruns, director of WCREEC, made a similar commitment.

“The severe winter conditions combined with the continued drought that is affecting the region is posing many challenges to producers and the agricultural sector,” he said. “We value the support of the community and our stakeholders in the region and welcome their input as we work collaboratively to develop our research and extension programs to address their needs.”

The session in North Platte connected Boehm and Brophy with North Platte High School Principal Cory Spotanski, and Larry Gossen, dean of Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture, who works closely with WCREEC. Boehm said he hopes to develop partnerships with Mid-Plains Community College as well.

Bruns said university outreach faculty are working to connect extension programs to support FFA programs at local high schools, such as in enhancing crop and irrigation curricula. They are also developing educational programs to address other regional workforce needs.

Participants in the meeting said they would like to see more partnerships between private businesses and educational institutions, similar to NCTA’s partnership with Reinke irrigation company.

“Enrollment is always a concern,” Gossen said, “and looking for ways to increase enrollment in our Irrigation Technology program is always on our radar.”

Boehm said he would also like to see a better connection between IANR and the USDA’s Farm Service Agency and Natural Resources Conservation Service.

That was prompted by angst expressed at the North Platte listening session about opportunities lost — some cattle producers recently missed out on federal disaster relief funds because they were unaware of them. That is only one example of how the organizations can “triangulate our efforts in ways that are more impactful,” Boehm said.

Climate change was brought up, along with public concern about the role of livestock in releasing methane into the atmosphere.

The beef industry should do a better job communicating to the public, said Bree DeNaeyer, a rancher at Seneca. That includes identifying the scale of the problem, which she said some media inflate, and telling what is being done to address related concerns.

Building on the listening sessions, Boehm and Brophy have arranged to visit the DeNaeyers’ Flying D Ranch soon. This will be an opportunity “to see how Extension offerings help them be more successful,” and ways to be “even more helpful” to producers throughout the state. Outreach like this helps IANR analyze “how we spend our resources and energy,” Boehm said.