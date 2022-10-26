UNL program aims to expand arts opportunities in rural Nebraska

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts has rolled out a vision that would connect rural Nebraska with educational opportunities.

Andrew Besler, dean of the college, visited with educators and civic organizations in North Platte Wednesday about his program that would integrate the Extension and Education system with the arts.

Besler began his duties in July and is in the process of defining the program to fit the needs of students across the state.

“In the earliest stages, the plan is to bring student ensembles, maybe a professional ensemble or two, out to meet people and do smaller pieces of curriculum that aren’t hard to set up,” Besler said. “These should be in visual arts, graphic design, emerging media, film, theater, music for sure. They should be all across the discipline.”

Having grown up in a farming community in Hershey, Pennsylvania, Besler pursued his interests in music and theater, eventually becoming a director in New York.

“After 10 to 15 years as a professional director,” Besler said, “I got less happy.”

He then started a theater program at a small college and developed connections to communities. That experience led to his being hired by UNL to create a program that would bring the university out to the students.

Besler defined a timeline that would bring the program to success in a little over three years. During that first year, those early connections with smaller communities would progress to what he called “stand-up” curriculums.

“What we want is for the programs to be sustained beyond us (the college) having to come out, although we will keep coming out,” Besler said. “You want to build the capacity of the teachers in the schools to have the instruments, to have the expertise to teach these things, to have the hardware and the equipment. So we want to help stand that up.”

By the third year, Besler said, the program will be looking for long-term success by finding partners — civic, industry and education partners who will invest in furthering its goal.

“And then, how do we make this a part of our ongoing curriculum at the university in the Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts,” Besler said. “As long as it’s succeeding, we’ll become known for it, then you will have students coming out, and it will be a recognized program that exports our work out across the state.”

Brian Cox, Nebraska Extension Engagement Zone coordinator, said the program fits well within the purpose of Extension.

“Within Extension, our job is really to connect the university and its resources back to our stakeholders across the state,” Cox said. “Certainly when we look at the university, most people associate Extension with agriculture and certainly 4-H, but we go much beyond that.”

Cox said Extension works through Rural Prosperity Nebraska to help smaller communities improve and develop.

“We’re all about education and this is just a piece of education, but a very important piece that quite honestly we haven’t been involved with,” Cox said. “But we haven’t had the opportunity to really connect with someone at the campus level that can bring these programs out to the state.”