UPDATE: Missing North Platte man found safe in Missouri

The North Platte Police Department reported Wednesday morning that Richard White has been found safe in Missouri
--------
ORIGINAL STORY
Law enforcement agencies are seeking information on the location of a 62-year-old North Platte man who was reported missing on Tuesday.
Richard White is believed to have been traveling to Missouri in a gray 2016 Chevrolet Malibu with Nebraska license plates, 15-BC58.
Those with information on White’s whereabouts are asked to contact the North Platte Police Department at 308-535-6789 or a local law enforcement agency.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!