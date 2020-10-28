 Skip to main content
UPDATE: Missing North Platte man found safe in Missouri
The North Platte Police Department reported Wednesday morning that Richard White has been found safe in Missouri 

ORIGINAL STORY

Law enforcement agencies are seeking information on the location of a 62-year-old North Platte man who was reported missing on Tuesday.

Richard White is believed to have been traveling to Missouri in a gray 2016 Chevrolet Malibu with Nebraska license plates, 15-BC58.

Those with information on White’s whereabouts are asked to contact the North Platte Police Department at 308-535-6789 or a local law enforcement agency.

