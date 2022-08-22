 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
US 30 east of North Platte will close Sept. 1 for bridge construction

Weather permitting, a detour will be in effect on U.S. Highway 30 east of North Platte beginning Sept. 1, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation.

KEA Constructors LLC, of Milford, is the prime contractor. The detour will be in effect for 11 days, ending Sept. 12. The detour is for ongoing construction work on the North Platte River Bridge east of North Platte.

Drivers will be detoured to Interstate 80 along Newberry Access.

This will be the first of three planned detours of 11 days each for the project. Notifications for future detours will be made when those dates are set.

Motorists are reminded to drive cautiously around work zones, buckle up and put phones down.

