The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers wants public input on a proposal to discharge materials into irrigation ditches or wetlands in Nebraska. The public comment period is July 6 through July 27, according to a press release.

The district proposes to issue Regional General Permit 23 to discharge dredged or fill material into irrigation ditches and wetlands.

The work is expected to have “minimal” adverse effects on the aquatic environment but does not qualify for an exemption to the Clean Water Act or does not qualify for a Nationwide General permit exemption. The corps proposes to reissue this permit for a period of five years.

The permit would allow the corps to carry out a number of activities related to irrigation ditches, including:

Construction of irrigation ditches.

Relocation/realignment of existing irrigation ditches.

Converting existing irrigation ditches into pipes.

Filling existing irrigation ditches.

Lining or armoring existing irrigation ditches.

The permit would also authorize temporary structures, fills and work, including the use of temporary mats, necessary to conduct the irrigation ditch related activity.

Public comments will be used to assess impacts of the work on endangered species, historic properties, water quality, general environmental effects and other public interests related to economics, aesthetics, safety, recreation, property ownership, etc.

For the complete Public Notice, go to bit.ly/RPG-23.

The notice includes information about applicable federal laws, factors to be considered in issuing the permit, etc.

Send public comments to the following email address: ne404reg@usace.army.mil

The Omaha District office of the corps issued the notice. The Omaha office covers Nebraska, Wyoming, Colorado, Iowa, Wisconsin, Minnesota, North Dakota and South Dakota.