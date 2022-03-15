USDOT orders SkyWest to continue service until a federally subsidized carrier can take its place

A federal agency has ordered SkyWest Airlines to keep serving three Nebraska airports and 26 others until new federally subsidized carriers can take its place.

The U.S. Department of Transportation’s order, issued Friday, includes SkyWest’s United Express Denver service to and from airports in North Platte, Scottsbluff and Kearney.

SkyWest, based in St. George, Utah, cited chronic pilot shortages in filing notice Thursday that it intends to end Essential Air Service-supported flights to 29 markets by June 10.

North Platte Airport Authority leaders said last week they expected the U.S. DOT would require SkyWest to maintain its service until a new EAS carrier is chosen.

The agency’s Friday order didn’t disappoint.

Because the 29 targeted EAS markets would lose air service after June 10, it says, federal law requires it “to prohibit SkyWest from terminating such service at the end of its 90-day notice period.”

Other carriers interested in serving those markets have until April 11 to file EAS proposals, the federal DOT order added.

Alan Erickson, the Airport Authority board’s vice chairman, said local SkyWest customers should take heart from the federal agency’s move.

“I just want to emphasize that people shouldn’t panic and should keep booking flights,” he said. “They aren’t going anywhere for a while. ... And they’ll provide us with the same good service they always have.”

Erickson said he’s trying to contact United Airlines leaders “and get them to understand our position and (that) they’re very important to this community.”

It’s also important for United to find a suitable commuter partner for service North Platte, he added. “If people drive to Denver, they’ll lose a percentage of their business.”

SkyWest has served North Platte’s Lee Bird Field since Feb. 1, 2018, flying 12 round trips a week to and from Denver International Airport until this month.

Citing pilot staffing woes in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, SkyWest announced in February it would trim its North Platte-to-Denver schedule to 10 round trips per week during March.

It’ll return to 12 round trips per week April 1, but Lee Bird’s daily early morning departure and evening arrival flights will fly through the Western Nebraska-Scottsbluff Regional Airport.

SkyWest’s midday round trip will continue to offer direct North Platte service to DIA. Currently limited to Fridays, Sundays and Mondays, it’ll be offered Thursdays through Mondays starting in April.

Airports in other states also affected by SkyWest’s 90-day notice and the U.S. DOT’s stay order are in Colorado, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Missouri, Michigan, Mississippi, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, Virginia. West Virginia and Wisconsin.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.