USS Nebraska sailors win annual Nebraskaland Days Cake Bake

It might not have had the style that you one might see on an episode of “Cake Masters,” but the baked goods attracted a pretty price on Friday at the Platte Bar.

The crew of the USS Nebraska’s work — a representation of the submarine surfacing on a sea of blue frosting — earned the top bid during the Nebraskaland Days Cake Bake auction.

Nebraskland National Bank paid $3,000 for the work that had Go Big Red written in red icing across the submarine. The phrase is one that the sub shares with the University of Nebraska athletic teams.

USS Nebraska was spelled out in chocolate icing on the front of the board that the cake rested on.

Crew members will receive a newly designed traveling trophy for the contest — a crafted cow skull that bears that title, “Big Buck Award.” The honor will be on the sub for the year and then returned for next year’s contest.

The USS Nebraska’s contribution was part of 13 cakes in the event that generated $12,100 in bids with the proceeds benefiting the North Platte Area Chamber of Commerce & Development.

The cakes decorated by Integrated Power Company and Nebraskaland National Bank generated the second and third-highest bids, respectively. Integrated’s work fetched a bid of $1,400, or $200 more than Nebraskaland National.

The North Platte Chamber Ambassadors effort had a winning bid of $1,000, and the effort by the Nebraskaland Days rookie board members fell just short of being the fifth cake to crack quadruple digits ($900).

Rosenburg Insurance won first for its cake in the male division, followed by the Sowers Club of Lincoln and the Chamber Ambassadors, respectively.

Integrated was the top cake in the mixed division (men and women). The IT department for Great Plains Health, and the Nebraskaland Days board finished second and third, respectively.

A crew from GPH also received an award for the guitar crafted with wood and fabric — the lone non-edible option in the event.

