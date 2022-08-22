Valuations place 2nd piece of 3 sample NP homes' 2022 tax puzzle

North Platte’s 2022 “budget season” started unfavorably in June for three particular homeowners whose individual taxable values rose for the first time in four to five years.

Now, with total taxable values certified, they’re looking at notable cuts in their gross property tax bills — depending on whether 2022-23 tax requests from the governments serving their properties trim or wipe them out.

Since 2018, The Telegraph has tracked the assembly of these homes’ annual tax bills to show how the factors of the property tax equation — individual and total taxable values, tax requests and tax rates — affect the final shape of property owners’ tax bills.

Each government’s tax rate (expressed in dollars and cents per $100 of taxable value) results from dividing its tax request into its total taxable value.

Their combined tax rates are then multiplied by a property’s individual taxable value to set that property’s new gross tax bill.

But that’s not the end of each year’s tax-setting story. Over recent years, the Legislature has added three separate tax credits — one applied directly to one’s property tax bill, the others indirectly through income tax credits — to reduce the effective bill for each property.

In general, a higher individual property valuation tends to push that property’s tax bill higher.

But a higher combined valuation for a local government (its “tax base”) tends to push it lower. That’s because it spreads governments’ tax burdens more broadly across the properties they serve.

A government’s tax request can erode a property owner’s gains from a higher total valuation, depending on whether that request goes up or down from the previous year. Tax requests and local budgets will be set in coming weeks.

With all that in mind, let’s look at where 2022 tax-setting trends stand for our three sample homes.

Remember, though, that these figures reflect this year’s new individual and total taxable values but last year’s old tax requests.

Home 1, which sits north of the U.P. tracks, now is looking at a $116.95 gross tax cut as opposed to a $157.57 increase.

That home was subject to a 7% across-the-board valuation increase applied to all homes north of the railroad. Higher total taxable values for North Platte’s eight property tax consumers have flipped its tax picture for now.

Home 1, which has three bedrooms and 1½ stories with a full basement, saw its 2022 valuation for tax purposes grow from $109,950 to $117,647.

Home 2, a two-bedroom, single-story home near Westfield Shopping Center, now would get a $112.03 gross tax cut — assuming no changes in local tax requests — instead of an $86.25 increase.

Like all North Platte homes south of the tracks, its 2022 valuation grew only 4%. Taxable values were raised on both sides of the tracks for 2022 to meet the state’s legal requirement that they reflect 92% to 100% of actual value.

The Westfield-area home’s taxable value rose in June from $105,325 to $109,538.

Home 3, which like Home 2 saw its valuation rise 4% in June, now would get a $303.90 gross tax cut rather than a $233.96 increase if local tax requests stay flat.

This home, which sits south and west of Home 2, has four bedrooms and two stories. Its individual taxable value rose in June from $285,720 to $297,149.

The owners of all three homes, like their counterparts across North Platte, will learn by late September which directions their 2022 gross tax bills take.