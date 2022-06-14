Veteran raises giant flag on his property north of North Platte, saying he hopes it inspires

U.S. Army veteran John Childears and other volunteers raised a flag on Flag Day Tuesday on his property north of North Platte.
Childears wants travelers to be inspired to continue to love America, support its flag and its people. He had a dream to install a flag pole on his property along U.S. Highway 83 near mile marker 100 to remind people to honor their country.
The American flag will remain up 24/7 at the location. Highway 83 is named Veterans of Foreign Wars Memorial Highway in Nebraska.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Job Vigil
Reporter
I am a Colorado native and have been at the Telegraph for 18-plus years, including a 10-year stint as managing editor; my interests are in feature writing that focuses on people.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.