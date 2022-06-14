 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Veteran raises giant flag on his property north of North Platte, saying he hopes it inspires

Veteran raises giant flag on his property north of North Platte, saying he hopes it inspires

U.S. Army veteran John Childears and other volunteers raise a flag on Flag Day Tuesday on his property north of North Platte. Childears wants travelers to be inspired to continue to love America, support its flag and its people. He had a dream to install a flag pole on his property along U.S. Highway 83 near mile marker 100 to remind people to honor their country. The American flag will remain up 24/7 at the location. Highway 83 is named Veterans of Foreign Wars Memorial Highway in Nebraska.

 Job Vigil / The North Platte Telegraph

U.S. Army veteran John Childears and other volunteers raised a flag on Flag Day Tuesday on his property north of North Platte.

Childears wants travelers to be inspired to continue to love America, support its flag and its people. He had a dream to install a flag pole on his property along U.S. Highway 83 near mile marker 100 to remind people to honor their country.

The American flag will remain up 24/7 at the location. Highway 83 is named Veterans of Foreign Wars Memorial Highway in Nebraska.

