Veterans service officer’s post again on Lincoln County Board agenda

Lincoln County commissioners Tuesday will take up a second nominee to succeed Paul Cooper as veterans service officer.

This week’s agenda also includes a resolution on the county’s black-tailed prairie dog management program. The 9 a.m. meeting in the commissioners room at the North Platte courthouse, 301 N. Jeffers St., will be delayed from Monday due to Labor Day.

Commissioners voted 5-0 Aug. 8 to reject the nomination of former North Platte City Councilman Brook Baker to replace the retiring Cooper.

Their vote threw the question back to the county’s veterans service committee to forward another choice. Thomas Gann of North Platte and Mark Wigstone of Gothenburg were the committee’s other finalists.

The County Board last discussed black-tailed prairie dog management Aug. 1, with concerns raised that the county doesn’t have a procedure in place to enforce rural property owners’ duty to control infestations.

Commissioners said then that they would come up with a more definitive plan to ensure prairie dogs are controlled as they’re supposed to be.

In other business, commissioners will:

Consider choosing an electrical services company to hook up the courthouse’s generator.

Decide whether to hire Envirotech Services Inc. to test a road stabilization and dust control product on a trial section of Cattle Growers Road north of North Platte.

Hold a work session on the county’s 2022-23 budget after the regular agenda is done.