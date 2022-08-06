Vets service officer, pipeline on Lincoln County Board agenda

Lincoln County commissioners Monday are expected to choose a new county veterans service officer to succeed the retiring Paul Cooper.

A proposed resolution to support the Trailblazer Pipeline’s conversion from natural gas to carbon dioxide transport also appears on the agenda.

The meeting will begin at 9 a.m. in the commissioners’ room in the North Platte courthouse, 301 N. Jeffers St. It will be livestreamed on the county’s YouTube channel at youtube.com/channel/UCHdGjLPMx3O-wSu3T3aMWlg.

The county’s Veterans Service Committee will present its choice to succeed Cooper at 9:30 a.m. The County Board then will consider whether to ratify that choice.

After that vote, commissioners will decide whether to support the move by two Tallgrass Energy subsidiaries to start shipping carbon dioxide west inside the 40-year-old Trailblazer instead of natural gas east from Wyoming.

Trailblazer Pipeline Co. LLC and its sister firm, Rockies Express Pipeline LLC, have applied for permission for the conversion from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission. Public comments must arrive at FERC’s Washington, D.C., office by 5 p.m. ET Wednesday.

Trailblazer, finished in 1982, and the 2009 Rockies Express Pipeline (REX) run parallel to each other through southern Lincoln County, passing near Wallace and Wellfleet.

REX would pick up Trailblazer’s natural gas load and customers along the latter pipeline’s western 392 miles. The eastern end, ending at Beatrice, would continue to carry natural gas.

Tallgrass is developing a commercial-scale carbon sequestration hub in eastern Wyoming that’s expected to go online in 2024.

The Colorado parent company signed an agreement in May with Archer Daniels Midland to ship carbon dioxide from its Columbus corn processing plant.