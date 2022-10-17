Village of Sutherland offering online platform for utility bill information

The Village of Sutherland is offering utility account information and utility bill payments online.

The village has launched "FrontDesk," an online tool that allows citizens to interact with their local government in one convenient place.

With FrontDesk, you can:

Access utility accounts and usage information, pay monthly utility bills and fill out and submit forms online.

Receive village utility bills electronically.

Enroll in autopay.

Receive important communications, alerts and notices from the village via email or text.

FrontDesk also has a mobile platform to access the information on smartphones.

Village of Sutherland residents can sign up at villageofsutherland.frontdeskgworks.com. Click on "Create Now" to set up an account.