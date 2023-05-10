Visit North Platte presented a number of awards and celebrated the growth of tourism in our area, at a celebration on Wednesday.

When visiting a new area, “We usually tell stories about what we did,” more than what we saw, said North Platte Mayor Brandon Kelliher in his opening remarks at the Excellence in Tourism Awards Luncheon at Venue 304. It is the experiences that we offer that make people want to come back. “That’s what tourism does for our area.”

Promoting experiences is what that “crazy Buffalo Bill guy” is all about, said Lisa Burke, Visit North Platte executive director.

He has been “approving” of places and activities in our area since the current tourism campaign launched in 2017. A lot of local people scratch their heads, but “You have to be a little quirky to stand out.”

In the unlikely event that folks have not seen the young Buffalo Bill commercials, they need only to go to YouTube and search for “Adventures of Buffalo Bill — Visit North Platte.”

Speaking of quirks, Burke said tourism in the area took a big drop in 2020 as a result of a pandemic that she refused to name.

“Professionals said we wouldn’t recover until 2025 to 2026,” but “that’s not what happened in North Platte,” she said.

Recovery started in 2021 and had more than rebounded by the end of 2022. The area set all time tourism records in seven months last year, Burke said.

There are “always things to do” here, she said. “A calendar of events is one of the first things I started” after becoming the executive director of Visit North Platte. In addition to the listings on visitnorthplatte.com, they send a weekly newsletter to venues in the community that cater to visitors.

Visit North Platte also has 13 kiosks around town: two in their office, one each in Golden Spike Tower and Fort Cody Trading Post, and nine in hotels. The kiosks provide up-to-date information about local events and attractions. The time visitors spend at the kiosks is similar to the time it would take for a person working 26 hours a week to tell them the information, said Burke.

Every year there is a dip in tourism in during the colder months. One reason is that we need more “things to do inside,” said Burke, and that is something they are working on.

She said the organization is always working to enhance its effectiveness and she announced that they recently received 501(c)(3) non-profit status, something she was glad about.

The Nebraska Tourism Commission targets specific markets in their advertising, said keynote speaker John Ricks, commission director. They include Denver, Kansas City, St. Paul, Des Moines and other metropolitan areas. Recently the commission has focused on Chicago/Milwaukie and the numbers show it is paying off.

Tourism across the state is setting records this year, said Ricks. That is important not only because of the revenue it brings to the state but because it is important for growing the state.

“The more people we can get here to sample the state, we’re going to get some of those people to move here,” he said.

In a survey, 78% of travelers say it is important to visit an area before taking a job there.

Ricks said the Nebraska Passport program has become very popular. People request booklets or download the app at nebraskapassport.com.

At designated stops all across the state they receive a stamp. At the end, they turn in the stamps in for prizes. Two of the stops this year are in Lincoln County: Flower Market and Gifts at 510 N. Dewey and Grain Bin Antique Town at 10641 S. Old Highway 83 Rd.

There are many other local businesses and attractions worthy of mention, said Brad Hisel president of the Visit North Platte board of directors. “We are doers,” and “committed to ‘enhance visitors’ experiences,” he said.

Hisel announced seven “Excellence in Tourism Award” winners, out of the 40 nominations that were submitted. They are listed below along with some of the quotes about them from a Visit North Platte press release.

Excellent Service at an attraction — Holly Carlini, Prairie Arts Center. “Holly shows a level of professionalism and creativity that is unmatched in our community. She is a wonderful representation of the Prairie Arts Center and the growth it represents.”

Excellent Service at an event — Char Swalberg, North Platte Pow Wow. “Char goes above and beyond to bring awareness to the Native American community; along w3ith taking every opportunity to teach. Year after year, the Pow Wow brings visitors to North Platte from all over the U.S. and even globally.”

Excellent Service within a hotel — Charlotte Korn, Holiday Inn Express. “Charlotte has always placed the guest experience first. She also takes great pride in the appearance of the hotel, and she works with others to ensure all guests feel welcome.”

Excellent Service within a restaurant — Daniel Mages, North 40 Chophouse. “Daniel provides exceptional service in an environment that is refined and welcoming. He is attentive not just with customer needs, but also in the training of his staff. Daniel is a true leader “

Excellent Service within a retail establishment — Kelli Nisley, Oasis Travel Center. “Kelli provides excellent customer service to all travelers ... She always has information available about places to see, events going on, and other attractions in and around Lincoln County.”

Volunteer of the year — Barb Baldridge, North Platte Pickleball. “For over three years Barb has dedicated immense time and effort to growing pickleball in North Platte and throughout west central Nebraska,” and “has worked very hard to find funding for new courts at Memorial Park, and now for the project at Cody Park.”

Hero of tourism — Matthew Pederson, Pederson Law Office. Matt is “incredibly active in the community, helping out whenever and wherever asked. He is involved in Mid Plains United Way, Sunrise Rotary, North Platte Community Playhouse, NPHS mock trial and Community Connections Mentoring.” He is vice president of the North Platte school board, president of Nebraskaland Days board and on the executive board for North Platte Ambassadors. He helped Visit North Platte obtain 501c3 non-profit designation.