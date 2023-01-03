Visit North Platte Improvement Fund Grant intent letter deadline is April 3

Visit North Platte has offered grant funding to Lincoln County nonprofit organizations for brick-and-mortar improvements and expansions each year since 2006.

An intent-to-apply letter must be returned to Visit North Platte by April 3. That letter must include a grant request estimate, the total cost of the project, a brief description of the proposed project and the organizations involved in the project, Visit North Platte said in a press release.

The organization has awarded more than $3.15 million in funding to local attractions and visitor services. The Improvement Fund Grant process is governed by the Nebraska Visitors Development Act.

Organizations that do not submit an intent-to-apply letter by the deadline will not be eligible for submitting an application for Improvement Funds. Qualified organizations are 501(c)(3), not-for-profit or divisions of local government.

Following a review of the intent to apply letter, the staff of Visit North Platte will schedule a meeting with potential applicants to discuss their projects and determine if they are eligible for funding under the guidelines of the Nebraska Visitors Development Act.

Those who can apply for the grants will be given the full application, which is due July 31.

Applicants will present their projects to the Visit North Platte Board of Directors at the August meeting. Awards will be announced within 10 business days following the August meeting.

For more information contact Lisa Burke or Amanda Connick at Visit North Platte at 101 Halligan Drive, 308-532-4729, lburke@visitnorthplatte.com or aconnick@visitnorthplatte.com.