Visit North Platte to begin independent operations July 1; Lincoln Co. commissioners approve services contract

The Lincoln County commissioners on Monday approved entering into a contract with Visit North Platte to provide services under the Nebraska Visitors Development Act.

Visit North Platte is the new name of the North Platte/Lincoln County Visitors Bureau, which the commissioners authorized Feb. 7 to become an independent nonprofit.

On Monday, the board also approved a lease agreement with Visit North Platte for the continued use of county property currently in the possession of the Visitors Bureau.

Executive Director Lisa Burke said in an email response after the meeting that with the contracts signed, Visit North Platte officially has operating money and on July 1 will begin independent operations. The contract will require an annual renewal as well as a budget that will need to be presented to the commissioners each year.

Keith Howell, who is an applicant for the veterans service officer position, spoke to the commissioners about concerns he has with the county’s veterans service officer and the Veterans Services Committee.

Current Veterans Service Officer Paul Cooper announced he will be retiring, but has not officially filed his letter with the county.

Howell asked the commissioners for a timeline on appointing a new veterans service officer and filling the vacant seats on the committee, and voiced concerns about the process taking more time than it should.

“I understand your frustration,” County Board Chairman Chris Bruns said, “but we are working diligently to get (the committee) up and running.”

Bruns said he was informed that COVID-19 and vacations of board members have slowed down the process.

“We are waiting on a list from the committee in order to fill the (vacant) seats,” Bruns said. “There are also 12 candidates for the veterans service officer position.”

The process, Bruns said, is to receive that list of candidates after the committee has vetted them and recommended their top choices. The commissioners will then interview the finalists.

Howell asked if there was a specific date for the process to be completed.

“There is no specific date,” Bruns said. “We are not going to micromanage the Veterans Services Committee. We want to do it right, rather than fast, and want to make sure the process is done correctly.”

Howell suggested that a temporary replacement could be appointed for the position.

“I don’t like that statement,” Commissioner Joe Hewgley said. “I hate when things like that are thrown out in a public meeting.”

Bruns said as chairman of the board, he was not going to allow anyone to disparage the veterans service officer publicly and that there are processes in place to address those concerns privately.

“You said you are speaking for other veterans who have concerns,” Hewgley said to Howell. “I would like a list of the people who voiced those concerns to you.”

Howell said he would provide that list to Hewgley and the board.

In other action, the board:

» Approved a third personal day for county employees in regards to the Juneteenth federal holiday on June 19. The commissioners authorized the day to be used sometime between July 1 and the end of the year for the current year only. The board will discuss a more permanent solution concerning all holidays before the 2023 year begins.

» Approved the appointment of Marcia L. Trego for referee services for Board of Equalization valuation protests.

» Made recommendations for items to be placed into the time capsule at the 100-year celebration of the Lincoln County Courthouse.

» Appointed Kent Weems as a voting delegate to the National Association of County Officials.

» Authorized Bruns to sign the interlocal agreement with Frontier County for inmate housing.

» Authorized Bruns to sign a right-of-way application submitted by Hershey Cooperative Telephone Co.

The commissioners also received a report from Jon Cannon, executive director of the Nebraska Association of County Officials.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.